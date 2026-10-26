Salman Khan Residences Announced as GB Realty Unveils Punjab’s First Jacob & Co.-Branded Residences in Tricity

Mohali development to involve an investment of approximately ₹2,400–2,500 crore, including over ₹1,000 crore for land



26th- October, 2026- Chandigarh: Punjab-based real estate developer GB Realty has announced a luxury residential development on Airport Road, Mohali, in collaboration with global luxury watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co. The company is positioning the project as Punjab’s first branded residences development.

The project marks GB Realty’s entry into the branded residences segment and forms part of its expansion into luxury and ultra-luxury housing across North India. It will bring together Jacob & Co.’s design influence and GB Realty’s development expertise.

GB Realty plans to invest approximately ₹2,400–2,500 crore in the development. This includes a land investment of over ₹1,000 crore, with the remaining amount allocated towards construction, development and other project costs. The project aims to serve demand for distinctive luxury homes in the Chandigarh–Mohali–Panchkula region.

Gurinder Bhatti, Founder and Managing Director, GB Realty, said, “Punjab has always embraced a larger-than-life vision of living, and our ambition is to translate that spirit into residences with a distinctive identity. Our collaboration with Jacob & Co. brings an international design perspective to the project, supported by GB Realty’s development vision. Our planned investment of approximately ₹2,400–2,500 crore, including over ₹1,000 crore for land, reflects our confidence in Tricity’s potential and our commitment to creating a new benchmark for luxury living in North India.”

The development is part of GB Realty’s broader plan to invest over ₹5,000 crore over the next three years as it expands its luxury residential portfolio and enters new real estate segments and markets across North India. Over the next five years, the company aims to scale its cumulative investment to approximately ₹10,000 crore, with around ₹3,500 crore earmarked for luxury and ultra-luxury residential developments.