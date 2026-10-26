Raipur Hydraulics Expands Machine-Specific Hose Kit Supply for Mining and Heavy Equipment Fleets

ISO 9001:2015-certified Chhattisgarh manufacturer pairs part-number-led engineering with in-house crimping, testing and fitting production, and opens its doors to overseas mining buyers

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), 26 October 2026: Raipur Hydraulics Private Limited (RHPL), an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer of hydraulic hose assemblies and machine-specific hose kits, is expanding its part-number-led supply model for mining, cement, steel and power companies that operate heavy earth-moving machinery (HEMM). Headquartered in Chhattisgarh, at the heart of one of India’s largest mining and steel belts, the company combines in-house assembly and fitting production with a documented quality system and an authorised Gates distributorship.

From its facility at Plot No. 25-C, Metal Park, Phase-I, Rawabhata Industrial Area, Raipur, RHPL manufactures and supplies hydraulic and industrial hose assemblies, hose fittings, adapters, flanges, connectors and complete hose kits for excavators, dump trucks, dozers, wheel loaders, drill rigs and cranes. Its team brings more than two decades of experience in the hydraulic hose trade, and its product catalogue spans over 8,000 items.

Getting the Part Right, the First Time

In heavy equipment, two hoses that look alike can differ in bore size, reinforcement, pressure rating, end-fitting thread, angle and length. A wrong match can mean a leak, a failure or another day of machine downtime. RHPL therefore starts every order with identification, not appearance.

The company’s technical team works from the buyer’s OEM part number, drawing, sample or machine model, cross-referencing each requirement against its internal database of machine and part references before production begins. Where information is incomplete, the team clarifies the requirement with the buyer instead of guessing. Buyers can submit a single part number, a complete machine kit or a spreadsheet of multiple references for review.

“In heavy equipment, a hose is never just a hose. It is one link in a hydraulic circuit that has to hold pressure, follow the routing and survive the site conditions,” said Dheeraj Jain, Director, Raipur Hydraulics Private Limited. “We understand the machine, the circuit, the connection and the application first, and only then build the assembly. What maintenance teams value most is simple: the right part the first time, and exactly the same part on every repeat order.”

Inside the Process: Cutting, Crimping, Testing and Traceability

RHPL builds assemblies on dedicated hose-cutting machinery, cleans each hose before assembly and packing, and crimps fittings on Finn-Power crimping machines to the specified crimp dimensions. Finished assemblies are dimensionally inspected and pressure tested before dispatch, with proof testing at twice the rated working pressure where the application requires it.

The company also machines a range of hose fittings and adapters in-house on CNC machines, allowing it to produce non-standard and custom end connections alongside fittings sourced from established suppliers. Each supplied item is identified and recorded, so a part supplied once can be traced and reordered reliably. This is a practical advantage for maintenance departments that manage several machines with different hose requirements.

Machine-Wise Hose Kits for HEMM Fleets

Heavy earth-moving machinery used in mining, construction and heavy industry depends on hydraulic hoses to power its key functions. RHPL supplies individual assemblies as well as machine-wise hose kits for equipment from manufacturers including Komatsu, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Volvo, Liebherr, BEML, Kobelco, Sandvik and Epiroc.

A machine-specific kit lets a maintenance team source dozens of assemblies through one enquiry, one purchase order and one delivery, which is useful for planned overhauls, breakdown readiness and preventive replacement programmes. RHPL is an independent aftermarket manufacturer and not an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Equipment and brand names are used for identification and cross-reference only, and compatibility is confirmed against the part reference before supply.

The company’s supply history spans steel, mining, aluminium, power and cement, including organisations such as SAIL, NMDC, Coal India, Vedanta, Hindalco, NTPC and UltraTech Cement. RHPL also serves government buyers through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Certified Quality and Recognised Credentials

RHPL’s quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by QRO Certification LLP, covering the manufacture and supply of hose assemblies, hydraulic pipe fittings, automotive components and connectors for hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial applications.

The company is an Authorised Gates Distributor appointed by Gates India Pvt. Ltd. for hydraulic and industrial hoses, and also supplies hoses from Danfoss and Semperit. It holds ZED Bronze certification under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ Zero Defect Zero Effect scheme, and was recognised as a Priority Industry by the Directorate of Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh, in 2015 under the state’s Industrial Policy 2014–19. Buyers can request copies of all certificates when evaluating the company as a supplier.

Opening to International Mining Buyers

Mining fleets around the world run many of the same Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi and Volvo machines that RHPL supports in India, and the company has begun responding to enquiries from overseas buyers. International customers can submit part numbers or machine-wise requirements through raipurhydraulics.com and receive a written quotation covering specifications, documentation and dispatch arrangements.

“A mining excavator in Africa, Australia or South America uses the same hydraulic part numbers as one in Chhattisgarh,” said Jain. “If an overseas buyer can send us the part number, we can engineer, test and ship the assembly with the same discipline we apply for our customers in India.”

As procurement teams look beyond price to certification, compatibility, traceability and responsive communication, RHPL aims to get each of those right, from a single replacement hose to a complete machine kit.