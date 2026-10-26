Why Global Companies Are Looking at India as a Manufacturing Base in 2026

Oct 26: Global companies are rethinking where they manufacture products as supply chain risks, rising production costs, technological change and changing trade policies reshape international business. Against this backdrop, India is attracting attention as a manufacturing destination for companies seeking to diversify production, reach new customers and build long-term operational capacity.

India offers a combination of a large domestic market, a growing industrial ecosystem, an expanding skilled workforce and government-backed manufacturing initiatives. While challenges such as logistics costs, regulatory complexity and the need for deeper supplier networks remain, the country is creating opportunities across electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, renewable energy and industrial equipment.

Why India Is Emerging as a Global Manufacturing Hub

India’s manufacturing ambitions extend beyond producing goods for domestic consumption. The country is working to strengthen its position in international supply chains by attracting investment, expanding industrial capacity and encouraging businesses to manufacture higher-value products locally.

A key policy initiative is the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme, which supports manufacturing across 14 sectors. Government updates have reported substantial investment and export activity under these schemes. These initiatives aim to strengthen domestic production, improve competitiveness and encourage companies to expand their manufacturing operations in India.

For global businesses, these developments make India worth evaluating as part of a broader manufacturing and sourcing strategy.

1. Supply Chain Diversification Is Driving Interest

Many international businesses want to reduce their dependence on a single country or manufacturing location. Concentrated supply chains can leave companies vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, transport disruptions, trade restrictions and sudden increases in operating costs.

India offers an additional option for companies looking to diversify production across several markets. Rather than moving all manufacturing operations to one alternative location, businesses can distribute production, sourcing and assembly across multiple countries to improve resilience.

India’s appeal depends on the product and supply chain involved. Companies must assess access to raw materials, component suppliers, shipping routes, trade rules and the availability of specialised manufacturing capabilities before making investment decisions.

2. Government Incentives Support Manufacturing Investment

Government policy is another factor influencing manufacturing decisions. India’s PLI schemes are designed to encourage domestic production, attract investment, improve competitiveness and expand exports in selected industries.

The broader manufacturing policy landscape also includes initiatives related to industrial infrastructure, investment facilitation and sector-specific capacity building.

For foreign manufacturers, incentives can improve the commercial case for establishing or expanding operations. However, eligibility requirements, investment commitments, localisation conditions and implementation timelines need careful assessment. Incentives alone cannot guarantee profitability; companies must also consider long-term costs, productivity and market demand.

3. Electronics Manufacturing Is Expanding

Electronics is one of the important areas in India’s manufacturing strategy. Demand for smartphones, electronic components, IT hardware, telecom equipment and other technology products creates opportunities for manufacturers and their suppliers.

Global companies may consider India for assembly, component production, testing and related activities. The wider opportunity is to develop more of the supply chain locally rather than depending heavily on imported components.

Building that ecosystem requires sustained investment in advanced manufacturing, reliable component supply, quality control, research and development, and workforce training. Greater domestic value addition will be important if India is to strengthen its position in global electronics supply chains.

4. A Large Domestic Market Creates Long-Term Potential

India’s consumer market is another reason manufacturers may consider establishing a local presence. Businesses producing appliances, vehicles, electronic products, medical equipment and everyday consumer goods can potentially serve Indian customers while developing export opportunities.

Local manufacturing can also help companies understand customer preferences, respond to demand more quickly and adapt products to regional requirements.

For some businesses, producing closer to customers can improve delivery times and reduce exposure to international freight disruptions. The financial benefits depend on the product category, sourcing model, distribution network and scale of operations.

5. Skilled Workers and Engineering Capabilities Matter

Manufacturing competitiveness depends on more than labour availability. Companies need engineers, technicians, production managers, quality specialists, supply chain professionals and workers trained to operate modern equipment.

India has an established base of technical education and industrial expertise. Its engineering, information technology and services capabilities can also support manufacturing activities involving automation, product design, digital operations and industrial software.

However, workforce requirements differ by industry. Manufacturers introducing advanced production systems may need to invest in specialised training, safety standards and continuous skills development to achieve consistent quality and productivity.

6. Infrastructure and Industrial Ecosystems Are Developing

Roads, ports, railways, industrial parks, warehouses and reliable utilities all influence the cost of manufacturing. Businesses must be able to move raw materials into factories and finished products to domestic customers or export markets efficiently.

India’s infrastructure development and industrial planning efforts aim to improve connectivity and support investment. The availability of suitable industrial land, electricity, water, logistics services and nearby suppliers remains an important consideration when companies compare potential manufacturing locations.

A location with strong transport links and an established supplier ecosystem may offer significant advantages over a site that appears less expensive but requires substantial additional infrastructure.

7. Multiple Industries Offer Manufacturing Opportunities

India’s manufacturing potential spans several sectors, creating opportunities for both established manufacturers and new investors. Electronics, telecom equipment, solar photovoltaic manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, defence, capital goods, textiles, food processing, and leather and footwear are among the industries relevant to the country’s manufacturing ambitions.

Each sector presents different opportunities and challenges.

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices: Opportunities include drug production, medical equipment and the development of more specialised manufacturing capabilities.

Automobiles and electric mobility: Vehicle production, auto components, batteries and related technologies may support investment across supply chains.

Vehicle production, auto components, batteries and related technologies may support investment across supply chains. Renewable energy: Solar photovoltaic manufacturing and associated equipment can contribute to the expansion of clean-energy supply chains.

Solar photovoltaic manufacturing and associated equipment can contribute to the expansion of clean-energy supply chains. Textiles and apparel: Manufacturers can explore domestic demand as well as international sourcing opportunities.

Manufacturers can explore domestic demand as well as international sourcing opportunities. Chemicals and industrial equipment: Demand from manufacturing, infrastructure and other industries can support investment in specialised products and components.

The most suitable sector depends on access to technology, supplier networks, capital, skilled workers and target markets.

8. Foreign Manufacturers Can Build Local Supplier Networks

Establishing a factory is only one part of building a competitive manufacturing operation. Companies also need dependable suppliers, testing facilities, maintenance services, packaging providers and logistics partners.

Local supplier development can reduce procurement complexity and help manufacturers respond to changes in demand. It can also create opportunities for Indian small and medium-sized enterprises to become part of larger domestic and international supply chains.

For these relationships to succeed, suppliers must meet requirements for product quality, delivery schedules, traceability, cost control and compliance. Manufacturers may need to support supplier training and technology upgrades to achieve consistent standards.

Challenges Global Companies Need to Consider

India’s manufacturing opportunities should be evaluated alongside the practical challenges of setting up and operating a business.

Depending on the sector and location, companies may encounter complex approval processes, differences in state-level regulations, infrastructure constraints, skills gaps or limited availability of specialised components. Import duties, trade agreements, tax rules and local-content requirements can also affect project economics.

Businesses should therefore conduct detailed feasibility studies before committing capital. This includes comparing total operating costs, checking incentive eligibility, assessing supplier capabilities, evaluating logistics and understanding applicable environmental and labour requirements.

A well-planned entry strategy can help companies manage these risks while building operations that remain commercially viable over time.

What India’s Manufacturing Growth Means for Businesses

The expansion of manufacturing creates opportunities beyond large factories. Component suppliers, industrial service providers, technology companies, logistics firms, recruitment specialists and business service providers can all support manufacturers entering or expanding in India.

Clear communication is particularly important when companies launch new facilities, announce investments, introduce products or establish partnerships. Businesses need to explain their capabilities, communicate with relevant stakeholders and build visibility among potential customers and partners.

A strong digital presence, informative website content and consistent communication can help manufacturers showcase their expertise, build credibility and connect with potential customers in domestic and international markets.

Conclusion

India is attracting global manufacturing interest because it combines a substantial domestic market with industrial development, government-backed initiatives, technical capabilities and opportunities to participate in international supply chains.

However, becoming a successful manufacturing base requires more than incentives or market size. Reliable infrastructure, skilled workers, efficient logistics, competitive suppliers and predictable operating conditions will remain central to long-term growth.

For international companies, the most effective approach is to evaluate India against their specific production requirements and growth plans. For India, the opportunity is to turn rising investment into stronger domestic value chains, more competitive products and a lasting role in global manufacturing.