Grace Cancer Foundation celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Hyderabad, Dec 4: Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF), one of India’s leading non-profit organisations dedicated to cancer awareness, early detection, treatment support, rehabilitation and research, celebrated its 12th Anniversary on Thursday at Forum Hall, Hotel Daspalla, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Founded by Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Senior Consultant Surgical & Robotic Oncologist and Clinical Director – Surgical Oncology at Yashoda Hospital, the Foundation has evolved into a global movement committed to reducing the cancer burden through scientific innovation, technology-driven outreach and community-based healthcare initiatives.

On this occasion, Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli announced that the Grace Cancer Foundation has entered into two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Governments of Meghalaya and Tripura to roll out free cancer screening programmes from February 2026. He said the Foundation began with a noble mission to alleviate the burden of cancer by offering Cure, Care & Compassion to the needy, and over the years, this has transformed into a holistic health campaign striving to create freedom from cancer through education, early detection, timely treatment, rehabilitation and cutting-edge research. Over the past 12 years, Grace Cancer Foundation has touched the lives of 1.4 crore individuals across 130 countries, reflecting its expanding global footprint.

The celebrations were graced by Shri A. V. Ranganath, IPS, Commissioner of HYDRA, Government of Telangana, as Chief Guest, and Dr Shailendra Kumar Joshi, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary of Telangana, and Shri Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad, as Guests of Honour.

Addressing the 200-plus gathering, Shri A.V. Ranganath, referring to Prof. Arun Tiwari, who spoke before him, remarked that just as Dr Chinnababu works as a surgical oncologist for a cancer-free society, “we too are no less than surgeons. We at HYDRA are also surgeons, removing tumours from society, saving public property from encroachers. We are working to protect public property for a safe, secure and sustainable city.”

He said HYDRA has reclaimed public property worth ₹60,000 crore in the past 15 months since it came into existence and, buoyed by overwhelming public support, has set an ambitious target of reclaiming property worth ₹1 lakh crore in the next one year. “When we reclaim public property, we derive a lot of satisfaction—it is a feel-good factor,” he added, noting that he draws inspiration from Dr Chinnababu and feels recharged by his work.

Dr Shailendra Kumar Joshi and Shri Gareth Wynn Owen lauded the efforts of the Grace Cancer Foundation in taking cancer awareness and screening to the masses.

Prof. Arun Tiwari explained why the HYDRA Commissioner was chosen as Chief Guest, drawing a parallel between Dr Chinnababu, who is working towards a cancer-free society, and Shri A.V. Ranganath, who is working towards encroacher-free public properties.

Their presence underscored the growing recognition of GCF’s work at a time when India faces an alarming rise in cancer cases—over 1.6 million in 2023, with a projected 12.8% increase by 2025.

Early detection continues to be the strongest scientific intervention for improving survival outcomes, and GCF’s model demonstrates the power of accessible and technology-enabled cancer care. In 2024 alone, GCF screened more than 61,000 individuals, leading to over 1,000 early detections.

Its goal for 2025 is to reach one lakh lives through free mobile screening for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including cancer, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular risk profiling. The anniversary event brought together medical experts, dignitaries, public health professionals, volunteers and supporters to spotlight the innovations, research collaborations and community initiatives that continue to drive the Foundation’s impact.

An annual report was presented, and an annual newsletter was unveiled on the occasion.