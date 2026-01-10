Indira IVF Expands Its Presence in Bengaluru with the Launch of a New Fertility Clinic in Electronic City

Bengaluru, Jan 10: Indira IVF Hospital Limited announced the inauguration of its new fertility clinic in Electronic City, Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in Karnataka and bringing specialised reproductive care closer to patients in the city’s rapidly growing technology corridor.

Located at 3rd Floor, Vandana West Ridge Plaza, Doddathoguru Village, Begur, Above SBI Bank, Neeladri Road, Electronic City, Bengaluru, the new centre is designed to offer comprehensive fertility and IVF services under one roof, supported by Indira IVF’s established clinical protocols and technology-driven systems.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by senior clinicians from Indira IVF, including Dr. Shyam N Gupta, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist and Centre Head, Indira IVF J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, and Dr. Kratika Kamath, Consultant Gynaecologist and Centre Head, Indira IVF Electronic City, Bengaluru.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, said, “Our expansion into Electronic City reflects a long-term commitment to improving access to fertility care beyond traditional healthcare hubs. Bengaluru continues to see a young, working population that is increasingly seeking early fertility guidance. This centre strengthens our ability to support patients closer to where they live and work, without compromising on quality or clinical standards.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Shyam N Gupta said, “Fertility care often comes with emotional and physical challenges, and proximity to reliable medical support makes a meaningful difference. With the launch of the Electronic City centre, Indira IVF is addressing a clear need for fertility treatment in this part of Bengaluru, where patients earlier had to travel considerable distances for specialised care.”

Sharing her perspective on the new centre, Dr. Kratika Kamath, Consultant Gynaecologist and Centre Head, Indira IVF Electronic City, Bengaluru, said, “Every fertility journey is deeply personal. Our focus here is to create a space where patients feel informed, supported and confident at every stage of treatment. By combining medical expertise with consistent protocols and patient education, we aim to help couples make timely and well-informed decisions about their reproductive health.”

With this launch, Indira IVF continues to expand its national footprint, adding to its network of 169 clinics across India. The Electronic City centre will offer a full range of fertility and assisted reproductive services for both male and female infertility, supported by standardised laboratory practices, electronic medical records and patient safety systems.