Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar Celebrates World Hindi Day with a Fusion of Science and Literature

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 — On the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, hosted a grand and inspiring celebration that showcased a remarkable confluence of science and literature. Organized under the aegis of the Rajbhasha Division of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), the event highlighted the growing significance of Hindi as a language of knowledge, research and administration in scientific institutions.

The programme commenced at 9:30 a.m. with registration, followed by the inaugural session held at Prof. T. Pradhan Lecture Hall. The inaugural session was conducted by Shri Dinesh Bahadur Singh (NISER). The distinguished dignitaries present on the dais included Prof. Karunakar Nanda, Director, Institute of Physics; Shri C.V.R. Murthy, General Manager, IREL (India) Limited, OSCOM; Shri Pradeep Kumar Ray, Registrar, IISER Berhampur; Dr. Arun Kumar, Scientific Officer, NISER; along with other eminent guests and participants.

After the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, welcome address, inaugural remarks by the guests and vote of thanks, the most significant moment of the morning was the graceful release of the new Hindi poetry collection “Ankahe Ki Antardhvani” by Shri Abinash Das (Librarian, Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneswar). The book launch symbolized the Institute’s deep commitment to Hindi literature and the broader cause of Rajbhasha awareness in academic and research spaces.

In the technical session, renowned speakers delivered insightful lectures on diverse and contemporary themes. Prof. Karunakar Nanda spoke on the “Importance of Science and Language”, underlining the role of Indian languages in disseminating scientific temper. Dr. Rajeev Kumar Rawat (IIT Kharagpur) discussed the implementation of Rajbhasha in scientific institutions and the role of modern information technology in strengthening Hindi usage. Shri Chandra Bhushan Singh (IREL) highlighted “The Role of IREL Products in Viksit Bharat”, emphasizing the organisation’s contribution to national development. Other scholarly talks covered subjects such as the role of heads of offices in Rajbhasha implementation (by Shri Pradeep Kumar Ray), structural biology (by Dr. Shanti Swaroop Srivastava, IISER) and big data in scientific research (by Dr. Arun Kumar), enriching the audience with both scientific and linguistic perspectives.

The ceremony was further graced by the illustrious presence of Smt. Sharada Ghosh, Principal, Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneswar, whose attendance added to the dignity and significance of the occasion. The overall programme was conducted with exemplary poise and coordination: the effective anchoring and session conduction were carried out by Shri Dinesh Bahadur Singh (NISER) and Shri Bhagban Behera (Institute of Physics), whose adept handling ensured that the entire event proceeded smoothly, with decorum, discipline and enthusiasm.