Indira IVF Strengthens Presence in Haryana with New Fertility Clinic in Gurgaon, Sector 83

Gurgaon, 15th October 2025:

Indira IVF Hospital Limited (“Indira IVF”) has inaugurated its latest fertility clinic in Sector 83, Gurgaon, marking another step in enhancing access to reproductive healthcare across Haryana. Situated on the Third Floor, VLPL 83 Avenue, Sector 83 Vatika, New Gurgaon, Haryana, the new centre aims to make fertility care more approachable and reliable for individuals and couples in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. Arvind Vaid, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist, and Centre Head, Indira IVF, Patel Nagar, Delhi, as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF, and Dr. Divyashaa Walia, Centre Head, Indira IVF, Gurgaon, Sector 83.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mohit Sharma, Indian International Cricketer, said, “Fertility health is an important aspect of overall well-being, yet it often remains unspoken. Centres like Indira IVF play a vital role in helping individuals and couples seek the right medical support and information at the right time, bringing hope to many who aspire to start a family.”

Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF, added, “Our continued expansion reflects Indira IVF’s commitment to making fertility care more accessible across different parts of India. Gurgaon has emerged as an important location for families seeking trusted fertility treatment, and through this centre, we aim to ensure that reliable care and clinical support are available to those who need it.”

Dr. Arvind Vaid, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist, and Centre Head, Indira IVF, Patel Nagar, said, “At the Gurgaon centre, we aim to provide couples with the guidance and clarity they need throughout their fertility journey. Our approach ensures families understand their options and can move forward with confidence at every step.”

Dr. Divyashaa Walia, Centre Head, Indira IVF, Gurgaon, Sector 83, said, “Fertility care is not only about medical treatment but also about trust and understanding. At our Gurgaon centre, we aim to create an environment where individuals feel informed, confident, and supported as they navigate their journey to parenthood.”

Adding to its network of fertility services across 169 clinics in India as of March 31, 2025, the Gurgaon centre is ideally located to improve access to reproductive care in a rapidly growing area. This expansion enables Indira IVF to meet the needs of a diverse population, providing timely information and fostering greater awareness about fertility health.