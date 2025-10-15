G Square Appoints Vimesh P as CMO to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Strengthen Brand Leadership

Mumbai India October 15th, 2025: G Square, India’s largest plotted development specialist and a leading real estate developer, today announced the appointment of Vimesh P as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This strategic addition to the leadership team aims to accelerate the company’s expansion, strengthen brand positioning, and enhance customer engagement across all markets.

In his new role, Vimesh will spearhead G Square’s integrated marketing and communication strategy, with a focus on digital transformation, brand storytelling, and market intelligence to achieve ambitious business goals.

Vimesh brings over 15 years of experience in strategic planning and brand development across the Real Estate, FMCG, IT, and Automobile sectors. He is a veteran marketer and an expert in creating and positioning brands across multiple markets in diverse sectors. He has led multi-market campaigns, executed high-impact marketing strategies, and managed large-scale campaigns across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Pune, GCC, and key NRI markets, consistently driving strong brand visibility and business results.

Prior to joining G Square, he served as Senior Vice President at Casagrand, where he played a key role in achieving 40% year-on-year revenue growth through data-driven campaigns and a successful brand repositioning initiative. He has also held strategic marketing and revenue roles at Asus India, and Radiance Realty, leading product portfolios, crafting integrated ATL and BTL campaigns, and enhancing regional brand visibility across key markets.