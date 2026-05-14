Rosatom presents RusMelt 150M, a new small-size 3D printer

Commercial quality 3D printing in a compact design is now available for higher learning institutions, research institutes, medical centers and high-tech manufactures

Mumbai, 14th May 2026: At Metalloobrabotka 2026 trade show, Rosatom’s Fuel Division (the Additive Technologies business line evolved as a part of it) showcased RusMelt 150M – a compact small-size 3D printer. This model will extend Rosatom’s line of 3D printers that rely on selective laser melting (SLM) technology. The line already has two mass production units – a medium-size RusMelt 300M machine and a large-size RusMelt 600M printer.

Development of a small-size 3D printer has emerged as a direct response to requests of Russian industrial enterprises, research institutes, universities and medical centers that need high-precision equipment for manufacturing products with complex geometry, R&D and prototyping. Compact dimensions, reduced power consumption, lower gas and powder flow rates and, consequently, lower cost make this unit a cost-effective and affordable solution for a wide range of users. RusMelt 150M 3D printer enables to solve engineering tasks in aviation and space, for instance, printing of turbine blades, seals, antennas and thermal elements. Prototypes, spare parts and other complex small-size products for quick replacement of necessary components can now be manufactured for industrial enterprises. For medicine and, specifically, for dentistry it is possible to print dental crowns and bridges, customized implants, orthopedic elements. Universities and research centers have got a powerful tool for R&D, research of materials, manufacturing of experimental specimens. Cheaper hi-tech equipment will also be helpful in accelerating the implementation of additive technologies in education and training a new generation of engineers who will not be constrained by the barriers of conventional technologies in solving technical challenges. ‘The small-size SLM printer with a build chamber of up to 150 mm drastically lowers the entry threshold into metal 3D printing for businesses and engineering centers. Compared to larger systems, it requires significantly less investment, occupies less production space, consumes less inert gas and electricity, and makes material changeover and new design launch faster. For challenges where most of the parts are up to 100-120 mm in size, the use of large-format equipment is economically unfeasible: the cost of printing one part by a compact system can be 2-4 times lower due to reduced powder consumption, shorter preparation time and cheaper equipment operation,’ says Ilya Kavelashvili, Director of the Additive Technologies business line at Rosatom’s Fuel Division.

RusMelt 150M capacity reaches 15 cm³/hour at scanning speed up to 10 m/s, which provides efficiency even for small-scale production. With overall unit dimensions (2100x990x2230 millimetres) and weight of slightly over 900 kg, it can be deployed at a standard laboratory or a university room without a dedicated heavy foundation and a separate manufacturing area. The build area (150 mm in diameter and 200 mm high), combined with the small chamber volume, gives significant savings in gas and powder flow rates. A real-time quality control system and a data logging system provide traceability and confirm the manufacturing stability of each part.

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Examples and potential applications of RusMelt 150M:

Medicine – customized implants and dentistry: Formerly, small titanium implants and dental structures were produced by milling from a solid billet: up to 80 % of the expensive material was wasted as cuttings and production time was several days. The new SLM printer with a build chamber of up to 150 mm makes it possible to print customized implants, cranial plates and dental frames directly from powder, with minimal material waste and high precision. For clinics and laboratories, this reduces titanium consumption by 3-5 times, and production times from several days to a few hours.

Science – preproduction models and experimental tooling: In science centers and R&D labs, small metal parts for experiments – heat exchangers, sample holders, mini-reactors – used to be produced by machining or ordered from contractors, which took weeks and required significant one-off production costs. The compact SLM printer enables these products to be manufactured directly at the lab during 1-2 days, quickly changing the design between iterations. This speeds up the R&D cycle by up to 5 times and reduces the one-off production cost two- or threefold.

Industry – small series parts and repair production: Small metal components such as nozzles, brackets, pump impellers, tooling components were formerly manufactured by casting or machining, which was economically feasible only for medium and large batches. The new printer with a chamber up to 150 mm makes it profitable to produce small batches and rush production of spare parts without expensive tooling and lengthy production preparation. For instance, printing a complex geometry nozzle can reduce delivery times from 6-8 weeks to 2-3 days and production launch costs by up to 10 times.

The Additive Technologies business line of Rosatom’s Fuel Division was created to coordinate efforts and competencies within the state corporation to develop 3D printing on the scale of the nuclear industry and Russia as a whole. Nowadays, Rosatom has created an end-to-end production cycle, from development of 3D printers and components to special powders, software, production of materials for printing, and training. The company provides Russian manufacturing businesses in strategic industries with novel and reliable equipment, materials and professional services for implementation of the additive manufacturing technologies.

Russian companies have been successfully delivering development projects and pioneering innovative solutions. Development of breakthrough technologies makes the nuclear sector and the domestic economy as a whole more competitive. Rosatom and its companies are active contributors to these activities.