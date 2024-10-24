Polio-Free Bharat Takes Center Stage as Rotary Hosts World Polio Day Celebration

New Delhi, 24 October 2024: On the occasion of World Polio Day, a grand celebration was organized by Rotary at Dwarka, New Delhi. The event was attended by officials from WHO and Rotary members, and students from different schools.

Thousands of students participated in creation of a striking human formation spelling out “Polio-Free Bharat,” capturing the essence of the day. A 1.5 km walking rally, along with music and street performances (nukkad natak), was also organized to further energize the gathering.