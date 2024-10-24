Polio-Free Bharat Takes Center Stage as Rotary Hosts World Polio Day Celebration

New Delhi, 24 October 2024: On the occasion of World Polio Day, a grand celebration was organized by Rotary at Dwarka, New Delhi. The event was attended by officials from WHO and Rotary members, and students from different schools.
Thousands of students participated in creation of a striking human formation spelling out “Polio-Free Bharat,” capturing the essence of the day. A 1.5 km walking rally, along with music and street performances (nukkad natak), was also organized to further energize the gathering.
Mr. Deepak Kapur, Chairman of Rotary International’s India National PolioPlus Committee (RI-INPPC), expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are delighted to have all these children and participants in Dwarka today, reaffirming their belief that polio can be eradicated from the world. With only two endemic countries remaining – Pakistan and Afghanistan – we can finally see the silver lining on the horizon, therefore, keep our focus on immunization. The entire objective of this event is to sensitize the new generation about the tremendous progress we’ve made in eradicating polio, and to remind them that while India has been polio-free for 10 years, we must remain vigilant, especially with the virus still present in neighboring countries.”
Rotary International Director Elect, Mr. KP Nagesh, highlighted the importance of continued advocacy, saying, “This event not only marks our celebration of World Polio Day but also serves as a reminder that we must persist in our mission until the world is completely polio-free. Our young generation will be the torchbearers of this cause, ensuring the world stays committed to immunization and public health.”
Mr. Mahesh Trikha, Rotary District Governor (3011) said, “Our awareness and vigilance must stay strong, especially when it comes to immunization. The fight against polio and other preventable diseases is ongoing, and immunization must not stop. Today’s event is a powerful reminder that the battle isn’t over until the world is polio-free, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that future generations remain protected and informed.”