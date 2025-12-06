Techno India Dama Hospital Performs One of the Most Challenging Cancer Surgeries with Exceptional Success

In a remarkable display of clinical expertise, teamwork, and infrastructural excellence, Techno India Dama Hospital, Kolkata, has successfully treated one of the most challenging and rare cancer cases encountered in recent times. The highly complex surgery was led by Dr. Suddhasattwa Sen, supported by Dr. Saurabh Mukherjee, Dr. Kajol Sardar, the OT team and the entire Techno Dama clinical staff.

The patient is an elderly police personnel with multiple comorbidities including diabetes, significant cardiac and lung issues and low body weight, had approached the hospital after being denied treatment by several centres across India. Despite his age and frail health, his strong performance scores a result of an active lifestyle, encouraged the team to evaluate the possibility of surgical intervention.

He was diagnosed with very advanced cancer of the stomach and oesophagus, initially deemed inoperable. The tumour had extensively invaded the left lobe of the liver and was adherent to the coeliac axis, aorta, diaphragm and had extended into the duodenum. Even after six months of neoadjuvant chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the disease continued to progress, though fortunately without metastasis. At this stage, the patient was given only two options a high-risk attempt at surgery or palliative care.

After detailed counselling with the family, the team at Techno India Dama Hospital decided to take on the formidable challenge.

A Landmark Surgical Achievement

In an extraordinary 2.5-hour operation, the team successfully removed the entire tumour mass through a series of highly advanced procedures:

Partial Oesophagectomy

Total Radical Gastrectomy

Partial Duodenectomy , as the tumour extended 3 cm beyond D1

, as the tumour extended 3 cm beyond D1 Careful dissection of tumour tissue from the aorta and coeliac axis (with a readiness for Appleby procedure if required)

and (with a readiness for Appleby procedure if required) Preservation of the left lobe of the liver, despite direct involvement

The team achieved all surgical goals with minimal blood loss, requiring no blood transfusion, despite the patient entering surgery with a haemoglobin level close to 10. Remarkably, the patient required no ventilator, no organ support and only an overnight ICU stay. He was discharged on the 11th postoperative day without complications.

Clinical Highlights (USP)

Case initially deemed inoperable due to locally advanced, progressive cancer

due to locally advanced, progressive cancer Tumour involved four major organs – stomach, oesophagus, duodenum, left lobe of liver

– stomach, oesophagus, duodenum, left lobe of liver Tumour adherent to two major blood vessels – coeliac axis and aorta

– coeliac axis and aorta Complete tumour removal (R0 resection) with all margins negative

with all margins negative Liver, spleen, pancreas, coeliac axis and aorta preserved

Zero blood transfusion

Zero major complications

Minimal ICU stay

Fast recovery and discharge

This achievement stands as a testament to the clinical leadership of Dr. Suddhasattwa Sen, the dedication of the multidisciplinary team including Dr. Saurabh Mukherjee, Dr. Soumik Roy, Dr. Waseem, Dr. Kajol Ghosh, and the strong support system and advanced infrastructure provided by Techno India Dama Hospital.

As Dr. Sen humbly stated, “Cases like this remind us that with the right expertise, teamwork, belief and infrastructure, even the most challenging cases can be turned into success stories. God is great.”