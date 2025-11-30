INS Sahyadri crew holds joint yoga session with Philippine Navy in Manila

Manila, Nov 30: The crew of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri on Sunday conducted out a joint yoga session with Philippine Navy personnel at Manila.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, “The crew of INS Sahyadri, during port call at Manila, Philippines, conducted a joint Yoga session with Philippine Navy personnel, promoting health, mindfulness and reflecting India’s message Wellness, Unity and Harmony.”

On November 27, INS Sahyadri made a port call at Manila as part of the ship’s deployment to the Indo-Pacific. INS Sahyadri arrived in Manila to a warm reception, following a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) conducted with the Philippine Navy.

“A warm welcome to INS Sahyadri on her arrival in Manila! Following a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Philippine Navy, this harbour visit will feature professionally enriching interactions and engagements with the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard on issues of mutual interest, deepening our maritime cooperation and enduring friendship,” Embassy of India in Philippines posted on X.

Indigenously designed and constructed, INS Sahyadri is a Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and a shining example of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

During the joint exercise, both the Indian and Philippine navies undertook tactical communication drills, navigation manoeuvres, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, and flying operations, refining professional synergy and mutual understanding, according to the statement released by Ministry of Defence.

The harbour phase would also include cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges. In addition, cultural interactions such as friendly sports, joint yoga sessions, and aid to an orphanage are also planned during the visit.

The ship is currently on an operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, participating in various multilateral and bilateral naval exercises with friendly foreign countries, which include MALABAR-2025, AUSINDEX-2025, JAIMEX-25, and a maiden bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy.

⁠In a statement, Ministry of Defence stated, “The visit of INS Sahyadri underscores India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Philippines and highlights the growing cooperation between the two navies in the maritime domain. It is a step towards promoting peace, security, and stability in the vital Indo-Pacific region, in line with India’s Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).”

–IANS