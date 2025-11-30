Mary Macleod’s Shortbread Announces New Corporate Developments as It Marks 40+ Years in Business

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 29, 2025) – Mary Macleod’s Shortbread announced today that it is commemorating more than 40 years in business with a series of initiatives designed to support continued growth, multi-generational leadership, and expanded distribution across Canada. The company’s anniversary year includes operational investments, strengthened retail partnerships, and enhancements to its digital infrastructure as it continues to adapt to demand within the Canadian market.

As part of its anniversary initiatives, the company has broadened its product availability through select major retail chains and regional distributors throughout Canada. This development increases national access to its offerings and reflects the ongoing consumer interest in Canadian-made baked goods, including shortbread products typically associated with the Christmas season. Expanding distribution has been a key priority for the company as it works to meet seasonal and year-round demand across multiple provinces.

In addition to retail distribution improvements, Mary Macleod’s Shortbread has implemented updates to its national online ordering platform. These updates include modifications to fulfillment processes, increased capacity to accommodate higher seasonal order volumes, and platform functionality improvements intended to support accessibility for customers in all Canadian provinces. The updates are part of a larger effort to strengthen operational reliability and prepare the business for sustainable growth.

The company has also formalized its business-to-business capabilities through the introduction of a dedicated corporate gifting platform. This initiative responds to increased interest from Canadian organizations seeking consistent and dependable gifting solutions for employee recognition, client engagement, and corporate events. The platform offers structured ordering, volume coordination, and organized fulfillment procedures to support businesses during peak and non-peak periods.

“As we recognize this milestone, our focus remains on planning for the future,” said Sharon, second-generation owner. “Our priority has been strengthening infrastructure, enhancing distribution throughout Canada, and ensuring organizational stability under multi-generational leadership. Each initiative reflects needs we are seeing in both consumer and corporate channels.”

Additional initiatives will continue throughout the anniversary period. These include further assessment of distribution opportunities within Canada, continued investment in operational systems, and expanded engagement with retail and corporate partners. The company will also evaluate additional improvements to its digital infrastructure to support evolving customer expectations across the country.

Mary Macleod’s Shortbread has indicated that these combined efforts are part of a broader long-term strategy centered on accessibility, reliability, and sustainable growth within the Canadian marketplace. The company intends to provide further updates as additional developments progress during the anniversary year.

“Keep it Canadian. Keep it delicious.”

Especially during the holidays, it’s more than a motto—it’s a legacy.

About Mary Macleod’s Shortbread

Mary Macleod’s Shortbread is a Canadian family-owned company founded in Toronto in 1981 as the country’s first shortbread-dedicated bakery. Now led by its second and third generations, the company offers online retail ordering, national distribution through select retail partners, and a corporate gifting platform serving organizations across Canada.

