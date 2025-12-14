PM Modi condemns terror attack in Australia, expresses India’s support for fight against terrorism

New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack targeting Jewish people celebrating the first day of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Australia. He offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed India’s support in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

“Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi’s statement comes after at least 12 people, including one shooter, were killed in a shooting near a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach in Sydney. As many as 29 people, including two police officers, were injured in the shooting.

A senior law enforcement official has identified one of the gunmen as Naveed Akram from Sydney’s Bonnyrigg, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News reported. Authorities said that there is no longer an active threat; however, they asked people to avoid the area.

New South Wales (NSW) Police have said that it has been declared a terrorist incident. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chaired a National Security Meeting and termed the shooting a “devastating terrorist incident”.

Albanese said, “This afternoon, there has been a devastating terrorist incident at Bondi at the Hanukkah by the Sea celebration.”

He said, “This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith.” He called the incident an “act of evil antisemitism, terrorism” that has struck the heart of the nation.

He stated, “An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

Anthony Albanese said that police and security agencies of Australia are working to find anyone related to this incident and mentioned that the agencies will provide factual updates as quickly as possible, ABC News reported.

Albanese said, “Every Australian tonight will be, like me, devastated by this attack on our way of life. There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation.”

He said, “Let me be clear: We will eradicate it. Amidst this vile act of violence and hate will emerge a moment of national unity where Australians across the board will embrace their fellow Australians of Jewish faith.”

In an earlier statement, NSW Police Force said, “Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.”

