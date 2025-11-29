Russia discovers two major silver deposits in Far East

Moscow, Nov 29: The Russian Federal Agency for Subsoil Use announced on Saturday the discovery of two major silver deposits — the Ungurskoye deposit in Zabaykalsky Krai and the Kegali deposit in Magadan Oblast.

Their reserves are estimated at 699.6 tonnes and 70.5 tonnes, respectively, said the agency.

The Russian company Polymetal plans to launch a development project for the Kegali deposit in 2028, with an estimated investment of 2.5 billion rubles (32.2 million US dollars), Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia has registered more than 200 newly discovered solid mineral deposits since the beginning of 2025, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

The Federal Agency for Subsoil Use (Rosnedra) told TASS that, on average, around 200 new solid mineral deposits are discovered each year by the country and mineral developers. This year has followed the same pattern, with over 200 deposits already discovered and added to the national reserves registry.

Rosnedra highlighted several major discoveries in 2025, including the Ivanikhinskoye and Tselinnoye deposits of potassium-magnesium salts in the Saratov Region with estimated reserves of 1 billion tonne and two billion tonnes, respectively. Another significant find was the Zhidoiskoye deposit in the Irkutsk Region, containing millions of tonnes of titanium, phosphorus and iron ore.

Rosnedra also noted a deposit in the Trans-Baikal Territory with estimated reserves of 699.6 tonnes of silver, and a deposit in the Magadan Region containing 70.5 tonnes of silver, according to TASS.

The Magadan Oblast region is located in the northeastern part of Russia and is washed by the Sea of Okhotsk. The area is marked by the Kolyma Highland in the east and the offset of the Chersky Range (up to 2,586m high) in the center, as well as vast lowlands in the southeast.

The region – bordering on the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Kamchatka and Khabarovsk territories, and the Chukotka Autonomous Area – has the largest known reserves of gold in Russia. Extractable resources are produced at developed deposits of gold, silver, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, lignite, copper, molybdenum, basalt, limestone as well as cladding stones.

–IANS