The country’s first-ever Company Secretaries’ Cricket League, HPPL, launched in the city

HPPL aims to bring together more than 100 teams from various professional communities onto one common platform in the next five years

Hyderabad, May 11…..Hyderabad witnessed the grand launch of a pioneering initiative on Saturday night with the inauguration of the Hyderabad Professional Premier League (HPPL) – Season 1, the first-ever corporate box cricket league exclusively designed for the Company Secretary fraternity and the jersey launch.

Four practising Company Secretaries—Navjyoth Puttaparthi, Vikram Reddy Palvai, Bhoopal Reddy, and Chagan Lal—conceptualised the unique platform with a vision to promote mental wellness, professional bonding, leadership, fitness, and social cohesion among professionals.

The launch ceremony held at Birla Planetarium, Hyderabad, was attended by more than 400 Company Secretaries, professionals, and business leaders, making it one of the largest professional sporting launches of its kind in the city.

Sri A. Gopal Reddy, IPS (Retd DGP), attended as Chief Guest, with noted personalities Sri Satyam Rajesh, film star, attending as Guests of Honour.

HPPL Season 1 will feature 22 teams, and league matches will be conducted from May 16 over three weeks at Fitforte Sports Arena, Madhura Nagar, culminating in the grand finale on May 31, 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, CS Navjyoth Puttaparthi said the initiative was conceived keeping in mind the growing need for mental health awareness, stress management, and stronger professional connections among Company Secretaries working in demanding corporate environments. “HPPL is not just about cricket. It is about building a healthier, happier, and more connected professional community. Our vision is much bigger. Over the next five years, we aim to bring together more than 100 teams from various professional communities onto one common platform,” he said.

He further announced that while HPPL currently remains an exclusive league for Company Secretaries, the platform will gradually be expanded to include other professional groups as well, creating a larger inter-professional sporting and networking movement in the future.

Professional leagues are increasingly becoming important because modern professions are highly demanding, stressful, and often isolating. Platforms like HPPL go beyond sports — they create stronger professional communities, improve mental wellness, and build leadership networks.

Company Secretaries (CS professionals) play a crucial role in ensuring that companies function legally, ethically, and efficiently. They are regarded as the backbone of corporate governance and compliance management in organizations. They are the guardians of corporate governance.

The Hyderabad Professional Premier League (HPPL) is significant because it recognizes that professionals are more productive and effective when they are physically active, mentally healthy, and socially connected. By bringing Company Secretaries together beyond boardrooms, HPPL creates a stronger professional community while promoting wellness and leadership, added Vikram Reddy

Telangana currently has around 2,500 Company Secretaries, including nearly 2,000 professionals based in Hyderabad, reflecting the strong ecosystem and participation potential for such initiatives.

The organizers emphasized that HPPL is envisioned as a long-term public-interest platform that goes beyond sports by encouraging wellness, fraternity, collaboration, leadership, and community engagement among professionals.

The vibrant jersey launch ceremony, enthusiastic participation, and strong industry response have positioned HPPL as a first-of-its-kind initiative that could inspire similar professional leagues across the country.

With the successful launch of Season 1, HPPL has set the stage for what promises to become a landmark annual celebration where profession truly meets passion.

—



—

