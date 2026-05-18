Beijing, China–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2026) – Recently, at the OPTATEC Photonics and Laser Exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, a local attendee engaged in fluent English communication with Shenglong Electric’s AI-iPanel, the company’s AI-powered distribution cabinet.





Shenglong Electric’s AI Distribution Cabinet Debuts at Frankfurt OPTATEC



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From May 5 to 7 local time, the three-day 2026 Frankfurt OPTATEC showcased Shenglong Electric’s latest technological achievement in the electrical industry-the world’s first AI-enabled distribution cabinet, the AI-iPanel. Thanks to breakthroughs in core technologies integrating AI with power applications, this product stood out among nearly 300 global exhibitors, becoming one of the most eye-catching highlights at the event.

In recent years, Shenglong Electric has maintained a steady international presence, participating twice in Germany’s Hannover Messe, the OFC in San Francisco, the Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany, as well as the ASEAN Expo, China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, and China International Supply Chain Expo. Under the global spotlight, Shenglong has fully demonstrated its profound expertise and innovative vitality in the electrical sector, attracting extensive attention from over 1,000 overseas media outlets across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Shenglong’s frequent appearances on the international stage are underpinned by its dual focus on technological innovation and strategic global deployment.

Shenglong continuously advances technological innovation, leading the industry in ongoing transformation and upgrading. In 2018, Shenglong first showcased its independently developed iPanel intelligent distribution cabinet at Germany’s Hannover Messe. In 2025, the newly upgraded AI-iPanel made a stunning debut at the OFC in San Francisco. That same year, at the Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany, overseas clients expressed interest in integrating multiple language systems into the AI distribution cabinet. By 2026, at the Frankfurt OPTATEC, international visitors were able to interact fluently with the AI-iPanel in English.

Since completing its first overseas power engineering project in Madagascar in 2007, Shenglong Electric’s business has expanded to more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.

From facilitating the successful grid connection of Indonesia’s largest terrestrial PV project, to powering the first overseas base in China’s negative electrode materials industry; from supporting the construction of BOE’s smart factory in Vietnam, to deeply engaging in key national projects such as Vietnam’s national grid, Sudan’s new port, and Pakistan’s SK hydropower station.

“Made by Shenglong” products, renowned for their reliable quality and advanced technology, are providing robust power solutions across diverse industries, becoming a preferred choice in overseas markets.

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