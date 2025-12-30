SKG Health to Showcase Best-Selling Neck and Shoulder Massagers at CES in January 2026

LAS VEGAS—Dec 30 —The team at SKG Health is thrilled to announce that they will be on-site at CES in January 2026 to showcase their best-selling smart massagers.

At CES 2026, SKG stands at the forefront of the wearable wellness revolution. This leadership is rooted in its proven success as the world’s #1 smart massager brand, a position validated by industry recognition (Frost & Sullivan) and a devoted following that includes figures like Maye Musk and Tracy McGrady. Building on notable moments such as NBA star JaVale McGee’s engagement at CES 2025, SKG’s showcase is a compelling narrative of how deep, clinical-level relief is becoming seamlessly integrated into modern, mobile lifestyles—from business travels to demanding workdays—making it an essential destination for understanding the future of personal health technology.

SKG Health will showcase its newest Neck and Shoulder Massager — HS500-2 Neck and Shoulder Massager for eager patrons, highlighting features designed to provide fast and effective relief for chronic neck and back stiffness and headaches. Featuring an innovative design and powered by a brushless motor and hall sensor and tri-axis massage head, this new product provides rolling, pressing, and kneading functions with a 630nm DeepFire red light. Guests will get a close-up look at how easy the device is to wear with its backpack-style strap and a virtually weightless metal body. It is self-adjusting to the curves of the body and features targeted relief with vertically rolling heads and lower kneaders that lift the shoulders. Boasting a simple and safe design, the all-new Neck and Shoulder Massager SKG Health is simply designed to provide powerful relief.

Patrons will also get to try the SKG G7 PRO-FOLD Foldable Neck Massager with Heat, the world’s first tri-fold neck massager. Its revolutionary design collapses into an ultra-portable form, delivering deep-penetrating red light therapy and a fully customizable massage (5 modes, 4 intensities) anytime, anywhere. Its tri-fold design makes it the ultimate portable relief for office workers, business travelers, and drivers—tackling tension at the desk, in-transit, or on the road. Lightweight with 140 minutes of battery, it turns any space into a personal wellness zone.

SKG Health is excited to be showcased at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 6-9, 2026, at booth number South Hall 1, NO. 32109. Further information about SKG Health and its innovative products can be found now by visiting https://www.skg.com/.