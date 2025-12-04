Dr Birbal Jha Calls for Integrity-Driven Legal Culture at Advocates’ Day Seminar

A seminar on “The Lawyers’ Role in Shaping a Just Society,” organised by British Lingua at its Boring Road Crossing campus on Wednesday, marked Advocates’ Day and commemorated the birth anniversary of Desh Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President.

Renowned author, social reformer and Managing Director of British Lingua, Dr Birbal Jha, who is widely regarded as the Youngest Living Legend of Mithila for his pioneering social initiatives, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Known for his decades-long mission of “Language for Livelihood, Culture for Identity and Ethics for Society,” Dr Jha brought a compelling moral dimension to the discussion, earning warm appreciation from the audience comprising advocates, academicians, students and civil society members.

“A Society’s Real Strength Lies in Its Commitment to Justice”

Delivering his keynote address, the social advocate Dr Birbal Jha highlighted the indispensable role of lawyers in shaping a just and progressive India, and said, “A society’s real strength is measured not merely by its economy or politics but by its commitment to justice,” Dr Jha, popularly known as the Paagman of India further said, adding that advocates stand at the heart of this commitment as “the custodians of rights and the architects of a society that aspires to be fair, humane, and democratic.”

Dr Jha reminded the gathering that a lawyer’s role extends far beyond courtroom walls:

“A lawyer is not just a voice in a courtroom; they are a torchbearer of justice whose influence radiates far beyond legal boundaries.”

Advocates as Pillars of Democracy

The legendary figure Dr Jha emphasised that lawyers serve as the guardians of India’s Constitutional ethos.

“Rights survive, democracy thrives, and society progresses because advocates stand guard,” Dr Jha declared.

“Every lawyer who fights for truth strengthens the moral spine of the nation.”

Dr Birbal urged the legal fraternity to uphold the courage to confront injustice wherever it emerges, reminding them of their unique power to protect democratic institutions.

Integrity: The Legal Profession’s Greatest Strength

Reiterating the value of ethics in public life, Dr Jha observed:

“Knowledge may make a competent lawyer, but only integrity makes a great one. In the pursuit of justice, a lawyer’s integrity is the nation’s strength.”

He stressed the need for greater legal literacy among citizens:

“A legally correct society is a confident society. And it is our advocates who bridge the gap between law and everyday life.”

Honouring Dr Rajendra Prasad’s Legacy

The seminar paid rich tributes to Desh Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad, himself a lawyer of exemplary integrity.

“Commemorating Dr Rajendra Prasad is not merely remembering a leader; it is reaffirming the ideals of justice, fairness and democratic responsibility that he lived by,” Dr Jha remarked.

A Call for Public Appreciation of the Legal Community

Dr Jha concluded his address with a strong appeal for recognising the service rendered by advocates:

“To appreciate a lawyer is to acknowledge justice itself. Their work strengthens the very foundation of a just and progressive society.”