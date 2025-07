Amity Innovation Incubator’s Investor Pitch Day Showcases India’s Next Generation of Disruptive Startups

July 22, 2025 — The Amity Innovation Incubator, a pioneering concept among Indian universities aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours, proudly hosted its Investor Pitch Day, bringing together a powerful constellation of emerging startups and top-tier investors for an exciting day of live pitches, strategic networking, and growth-focused dialogue.

With over 1100+ startups incubated and accelerated, the Amity Innovation Incubator, which recently won AABI’s ‘Incubator of the Year Award’, continues to drive its mission to accelerate India’s entrepreneurial momentum. The July 2025 Pitch Day marked a significant milestone with 10 high-potential startups presenting cutting-edge solutions across sectors like health tech, AI, fintech, and social impact.

Participating startups included:

Livofy – A full-stack chronic care platform delivering personalized, integrative treatment for lifestyle disorders like diabetes, thyroid, and PCOS, serving 7500+ patients.

Torchit – A social-tech enterprise dedicated to empowering people with disabilities (PwDs) through affordable, innovative, assistive technologies.

CYVIA -An enterprise-grade security brain for LLMs, transforming every prompt into a real-time, auditable, policy-enforced event.

Profrea – A tech-enabled platform that transforms underutilized clinics into pay-per-use medical workspaces, boosting clinic utilization, reducing CAPEX, and creating a new revenue stream in outpatient healthcare.

Genetico – Asia's first clinical decision support platform focused on rare and genetic diseases, enabling clinicians to diagnose and manage complex conditions through an AI-powered software, combining pedigree analytics, Human Phenotype Ontology-based

differential diagnosis, and deep data tools.

Sconto – A student-first verification and commerce platform that connects verified Indian college students with curated brand discounts, offers, and experiences, through its proprietary KYS engine.

AICodePro – An AI-powered headless commerce platform built for D2C brands and online sellers.

Blyp – An AI-driven smart parking and mobility platform offering guaranteed parking in under 2 minutes.

– An AI-driven smart parking and mobility platform offering guaranteed parking in under 2 minutes. Medino’s – A full-stack, phygital healthcare platform delivering doctor consults, e-prescriptions, and medicines within 30 minutes.

Esteemed investors included:

Vaibhav Jain at Google, focusing on startup and VC collaboration

Amit Sharma from Cactus Venture Partners, which has invested in startups like Kapture CRM, Vitraya Technologies, AMPM, Blyp, Loham, and more

Addison Appu from Thikuvate Capital, which has invested in startups like Petmojo, Kivi, Zippee, Good Monk, and Strive

Representatives from BEENEXT, Caret Capital, AdvantEdge, Lead Invest, 8X Ventures, IIFL Capital, and Ankur Capital, among others, also participated.

Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President, Amity Innovation Incubator, remarked, “Investor Pitch Day is more than a showcase; it’s a catalytic platform for India’s most promising startups to meet vision-aligned investors. This event reflects the vibrancy and resilience of India’s startup ecosystem.”

The day featured live pitches, one-on-one investor meetings, and mentoring sessions, offering a dynamic environment for entrepreneurs to receive real-time feedback and forge meaningful connections. The event concluded with multiple expressions of interest and

ongoing due diligence, indicating a high level of engagement from the investor community.

Mr. Ojasvi Babber, CEO of Amity Innovation Incubator, expressed his gratitude to the participating investors for their mentorship and support.