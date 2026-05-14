Equinix Puts Enterprises in Control of Data Sovereignty Across Hybrid Multicloud Environments – Press Release

Announces global expansion of Fabric Geo Zones across five continents, the first network-level, multicloud sovereignty solution

MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2026 — Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company®, today announced the global expansion of Equinix Fabric Geo Zones, the first network-level, sovereignty enforcement layer that operates across interconnected clouds and providers. Enterprises face growing compliance risks from network rerouting events that can inadvertently move sovereign data across borders they are legally required to respect. Built natively into Equinix Fabric®, Geo Zones eliminates that risk by keeping data within defined geographic boundaries.

“Businesses are facing one of the most complex global regulatory environments in history while at the same time facing huge pressure to deploy new technologies,” said Courtney Munroe, Founder, Apex Research. “A global enterprise operating under GDPR in Europe, LGPD in Brazil, and APRA in Australia simultaneously needs different data routing rules for each jurisdiction, with every outage, failover, or congestion event a potential compliance violation. With Fabric Geo Zones, Equinix is delivering a foundational solution that is truly built from the ground up with native sovereignty controls at its core, giving enterprises confidence to operate in a globally fragmented regulated environment.”

Most networks prioritize availability and performance over geographic or regulatory boundaries, often leaving customers with limited visibility or control over where their data travels. Fabric Geo Zones ensures that rerouted data remains within defined jurisdictions. This capability is especially critical for organizations operating in regulated industries.

Unlike solutions built within a single cloud or delivered as software overlays, Fabric Geo Zones enforces sovereignty at the network layer. Because it is enforced directly within the interconnection fabric itself, it delivers a level of control difficult for a single cloud or software overlay provider to match.

“Sovereignty can’t be a setting you configure inside a single cloud. Global enterprises must enforce sovereignty at the network layer, across every cloud, provider and path simultaneously,” said Arun Dev, Vice President of Digital Interconnection at Equinix. “Equinix Fabric Geo Zones is the only solution that enforces geographic boundaries as a property of the network itself. Traffic either flows along compliant paths or it’s blocked. That’s why enterprises across industries trust Equinix to move data across clouds without compromising sovereignty.”

The expansion of Fabric Geo Zones is part of Equinix’s ongoing investment in reimagining networking for the AI era, following the launch of Fabric Intelligence and the Distributed AI Hub. Together, these capabilities provide customers with an adaptive, secure foundation for distributed AI and multicloud environments. Fabric Geo Zones is built on the Equinix Fabric industry-leading software-defined network spanning 77 metros worldwide, enabling customer-controlled data sovereignty at global scale. Reflecting the advanced compliance and control it delivers, Geo Zones is available at a premium tier—included in Unlimited Ports and Unlimited Ports Plus packages and priced at a premium to standard virtual circuits.

Fabric Geo Zones is built for workloads where compliance can’t be an afterthought. A European financial institution can run real‑time transactions across multiple clouds while ensuring customer data never leaves the EU, even when an outage triggers automatic rerouting across clouds. A healthcare organization can keep patient and AI inference data within defined jurisdictions across hybrid environments. A government agency can deploy sovereign AI with data confined to national or regional boundaries. A global company can automatically apply jurisdiction‑specific routing rules to meet GDPR, LGPD, APRA and other regional requirements across its operations.

Fabric Geo Zones enables customers to:

Keep sensitive data within approved jurisdictions

Reduce regulatory and jurisdictional risk from unintended cross-border routing

Accelerate deployments using Fabric Super Agent

Eliminate uncertainty during failover where outages reroute sensitive traffic

Fabric Geo Zones is available today in preview across Equinix’s global footprint, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S., with European Union availability to come in June.