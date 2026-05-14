Young Innovators Showcase AI-Driven Engineering Solutions during TECHNOVATE-2026 at Amity

Amity School of Engineering & Technology (ASET), Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida campus is organizing its prestigious annual student-oriented Engineering Projects and Posters Exhibition, “TECHNOVATE-2026,” from May 14–15, 2026.

TECHNOVATE-2026 serves as a vibrant platform for students to showcase innovative research, creative engineering solutions, and industry-relevant projects through projects and poster presentations. This year, the exhibition features more than 500 projects spanning cutting-edge domains such as Cloud Computing & Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Drone Technology, Healthcare & Agricultural Automation, VLSI, Embedded Systems, Signal Processing, Communication Engineering, Industrial & Production Engineering, Energy Systems, Thermal Engineering, Automotive Technology, Electric Vehicles, Power Systems, Sustainable Construction Materials, Waste Management, Smart Health Monitoring, and Software Applications for Buildings and Structures.

The exhibition has also witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 300 school students of Classes VIII to XII representing leading schools including Amity International School, Cambridge School, Pacific World School, Step by Step School, and Sarvottam International School.

Among the key attractions at the exhibition are innovative student projects such as “Trimorph: A Transformable Multi-Terrain Robot,” capable of functioning both as a drone and a robot; “Autonomous Trash Picker”; “Agro Sense AI: An Intelligent Decision Support System for Sustainable Agriculture”; “AI-IoT Based Real-Time Stress Detection and Alert System Using Wearable Sensors”; “A Real-Time AI Assistant for the Visually Impaired”; and “Ayudha: AI-Powered Women Legal Assistant System,” among many other impactful innovations.

Addressing the students during the Inaugural Session, Mr. Chetan Sethi, Senior Leader Telecom and AI, Delivery Head at Tech Mahindra, said, “The use of AI across industries has transformed the way innovation happens. Today, with just a laptop and internet connection, students can create remarkable innovations. In this era of AI, interdisciplinary learning is the key to future success.” He urged the students to continue to learn, unlearn, and relearn to remain relevant in an ever-evolving industries. He also advised them to use communication skills along with technical expertise and foster ethical use of AI.

Sharing her insights, Ms. Shalien Kishore, Associate Director – Design and Head of Product Design at Sopra Banking Software, stated, “AI has accelerated the pace of transformation globally. Design thinking is an intersection of technology, psychology, and business and every innovation must aim to solve real-world problems and create meaningful impact. Students today have the opportunity to lead the AI-driven future through continuous learning and innovation and they must use it to address the real-world challenges.”

Dr. Sunil K. Khattri, Additional Pro Vice Chancellor Amity University Uttar Pradesh said, “TECHNOVATE-2026 is an excellent platform that encourages students to transform innovative ideas into impactful technological solutions. The exhibition reflects the spirit of creativity, research, and interdisciplinary learning among the young engineers. Such initiatives not only nurture technical excellence but also inspire students to develop solutions aligned with the evolving needs of industry and society.”

Welcoming the guests, Dr. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Director, Amity School of Engineering & Technology, remarked, “TECHNOVATE-2026 is a celebration of the innovative mindset, creativity, and technical excellence of our students. The exhibition reflects the hard work and dedication of students across all four years of engineering education, presenting solutions to complex challenges through working prototypes, research models, and industry-relevant innovations. The platform also enables students to connect with industry mentors and support systems to transform their ideas into market-ready products.”

The student projects will be evaluated by the esteemed jury members and wards will be presented to the winners during the Valedictory Ceremony, thereby strengthening Amity’s commitment towards fostering innovation, research excellence, entrepreneurship, and industry-academia collaboration.