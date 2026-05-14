World Environment Day Photography Contest to put spotlight on Climate Action

Kolkata, 7 May 2026: The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata in collaboration with Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA) and Kolkata Centre for Creativity, is pleased to announce the World Environment Day 2026 Photography contest inviting photographers and visual storytellers to capture compelling narratives on environmental conservation and climate action.

The initiative supported by Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) and IEM-UEM University Kolkata aims to celebrate the power of photography in raising awareness around pressing environmental challenges and showcasing impactful solutions.

Open to both amateur and professional photographers from India and overseas, the contest encourages participants to highlight themes such as biodiversity, sustainability, community-led climate action, and innovative environmental solutions around clean energy. Selected entries will be exhibited at KCC from 9-13 June 2026 as part of World Environment Day commemorations, engaging audiences in meaningful dialogue and inspiring collective action.

This initiative also reflects the UK and India’s shared commitment to addressing climate and environment issues through collaboration, public engagement and people‑to‑people partnerships, as set out under the India-UK Vision 2035. By amplifying community‑led climate action and innovative solutions, the contest supports the UK and India’s broader ambition to advance sustainable development and a resilient, low‑carbon future.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India said: “Photography has the unique power to transcend boundaries and connect people with the urgency of environmental challenges. Through this initiative, we hope to amplify voices and perspectives that highlight both the risks we face and the solutions within our reach, inspiring stronger collaboration for a sustainable future.”

The jury of this year’s World Environment Day photography contest are Dhritiman Mukherjee, internationally recognised award-winning nature and conservation photographer, Haimanti Poddar, Senior Climate and Energy Advisor, British Deputy High Commission Kolkata and Ashwika Kapur, award winning wildlife and natural history filmmaker.

Ms Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, KCC and CEO, Emami Art, is pleased to be part of this programme and said, “At Kolkata Centre for Creativity, we believe that art and culture play an important role in shaping conversations about the future of our planet and communities. We are delighted to partner in presenting this initiative and exhibition, and to welcome diverse voices and visual narratives that inspire dialogue on climate action, sustainability and our shared responsibility.“

Speaking about the initiative, Reetasri Ghosh, President, IBSA, said:“This World Environment Day, the Indo-British Scholars’ Association in partnership with the British Deputy High Commission, seeks to tell powerful environmental stories and showcase climate action impact through their lenses. We hope to exhibit compelling captures through an exhibition at KCC where every image can generate awareness, inspire action and foster a commitment towards a collective greener future.”

The competition is supported by Roundglass Sustain, Heritage Bengal Global Connect and Vedic Village Spa Resort (Vedic Wellness).

Further information:

1.The deadline to submit the image is 2100 hours IST (1530 hours UTC) on 23 May 2026.

2.Selected images would be exhibited at KCC from 9 to 13 June 2026. The exhibition will be open to all to visit.

3.Further details regarding submission guidelines and terms and conditions, please visit www.ibsa.in.