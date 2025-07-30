World Padel League Announces Its 6 Teams Ahead Of A Power-Packed Third Edition

Mumbai, July 30, 2025: With the countdown to the World Padel League Season 3 underway, the league has unveiled its six-team roster, featuring new teams and dynamic owners. This season’s line-up includes Vedanta Leopards (backed by the Vedanta group), Khan Tigers (owned by actor-producer Sohail Khan), Panorama Panthers (led by Panorama Productions), Game Changers Lions (helmed by global sports & entertainment company Game Changers FZCO), defending champions SG Pipers Cheetahs (fronted by SG Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), and inaugural champions Vernost Jaguars (owned by technology firm Vernost).

Scheduled to take place from August 12-16 at Hall No. 5, NESCO Center, Mumbai, the World Padel League is managed and licensed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd. In its latest edition, the tournament will feature 36 top international players delivering unmissable courtside action to a rapidly growing community of padel enthusiasts across 5 days.

Featuring 11 high-octane matches with 2 matches each day during the league stage and 3 on the Finals day, fans can expect an electrifying padel experience, at par with global standards. With less than 2 weeks to go, tickets are live on the District app and website.

Meet The Teams

Teams Squad Vedanta Leopards Coach – Juan Meza Players – Sanyo, Jairo Bautista, Ignacio Piotto, Javi Garcia, Marta Ortega, Tamara Icardo Khan Tigers Coach – Cristian Gutierrez

Players – Fran Guerrero, Javi Leal, Juan Belluati, Pablo Lijo, Alejandra Salazar, Veronica Virseda Panorama Panthers Coach – Juani Mieres Players – Enri Goenaga, Alex Arroyo, Daniel Santigosa, Juanlu Esbri, Virgi Riera, Julieta Bidahoria Game Changers Lions Coach – Javi Francisco Players – Gonzalo Rubio, Jorge Nieto, Aris Patiniotis, David Gala, Marina Guinart, Carla Mesa SG Pipers Cheetahs Coach – Martin Dantonio

Players – Victor Ruiz, Maxi Sanchez, Fede Mourino, Teo Zapata, Claudia Fernandez, Sofia Araujo Vernost Jaguars Coach – Hector Enrique Players – Miguel Deus, Nuno Deus, Pol Hernandez, Rama Valenzuela, Lucia Martinez, Giorgia Marchetti

What is Padel?

Padel is a fast-growing, high-energy racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash. It is played exclusively as doubles on a glass-enclosed court about one-third the size of a tennis court. Unique to padel is the strategic use of walls, which allow the ball to rebound and add an exciting new dimension to rallies. Players use solid, stringless rackets and engage in fast-paced exchanges marked by precision, teamwork, and agility. With easy-to-learn rules and an emphasis on social and inclusive gameplay, padel has rapidly become one of the world’s most popular sports.

Padel fans are encouraged to book their tickets early on the District by Zomato mobile application or website to be part of the action at India’s biggest padel event. Don’t miss the chance to experience the fast-paced rallies, world-class talent, and electrifying atmosphere that make the World Padel League a must-watch spectacle. Seats are limited, grab yours now and be there when the thrill unfolds!