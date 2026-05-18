District-Level Felicitation Ceremony Held for Meritorious Students in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur, May 17: A district-level felicitation ceremony for meritorious students was organized at the campus of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Nabarangpur, under the chairmanship of District Collector Dr. Maheshwar Swain and coordinated by District Education Officer Chhatrapati Sahu.

The event was attended by the Hon’ble Minister for School & Mass Education and Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe Welfare, Nityananda Gond, as the chief guest. He encouraged the students and stated that the talented students of Nabarangpur are the pride and glory of the district. He urged them to work harder in the future, earn recognition in their respective fields, and contribute meaningfully to society.

As a distinguished guest, Gouri Shankar Majhi, MLA of Nabarangpur and Chairman of the District Planning Board, congratulated the students for their achievements and wished them a bright future. He also remarked that the district securing the 12th position in the state in the Class 10 board examination pass percentage was a positive sign.

Other dignitaries present included MP representative Jyoti Ranjan Kans, DIET Principal Dr. Omkar Pattnaik, District Information and Public Relations Officer Manoj Kumar Behera, Additional District Welfare Officer Bharat Chandra Sahu, Additional District Education Officer Prakash Chandra Mahalik, District Science Supervisor Chittaranjan Pattnaik, and several other senior district officials.

During the ceremony, 80 meritorious students from the district who secured E1 grade, meaning more than 90% marks, in the Class 10 examinations conducted by BSE, CBSE, and ICSE boards were felicitated.

According to official information:

85 schools in the district achieved 100% results in this year’s board examinations.

9 students secured E1 grade.

172 students secured E2 grade.

A total of 17,302 students passed the examinations.

The district pass percentage increased from 95.3% last year to 97.4% this year.

It is noteworthy that in the examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Umerkote student Shashwata Pattnaik topped the district and became the district topper.

Similarly, in the Annual High School Certificate Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), student Debipriya Barik of Sanyukta High School, Jodinga secured the highest marks.

The guests presented certificates and mementos to the meritorious students and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Teachers, parents, intellectuals, and representatives from various schools across the district attended the event and encouraged the students. The program was conducted by Chandana Mallik.