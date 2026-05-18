New Express Train Between Puri and Koraput Approved by Railways, Service to Run Three Days a Week

May 18, 2026 Neel Achary news 0

Koraput, May 17:  A new express train will soon begin operating between Puri and Koraput after receiving approval from the Union Ministry of Railways. The train will run three days a week, improving rail connectivity between coastal and southern Odisha.

The new service is expected to benefit passengers, tourists, students, and traders by providing a more convenient and affordable travel option. It will also strengthen transportation links to important religious and tourist destinations across the state.