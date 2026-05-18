Petrol and Diesel Supply Normal in Nayagarh, Collector Madhumita Rath Urges Public Not to Panic

Nayagarh,, May 17: The supply of petrol and diesel in Nayagarh district is normal as before. District Collector Madhumita Rath has appealed to the public not to panic.

She clarified that there is no shortage of fuel in the district.

Adequate stock is available at all petrol pumps.

Authorities are closely monitoring the supply chain.

Citizens are advised not to rush or hoard fuel unnecessarily.

The administration has assured smooth distribution in the coming days as well.