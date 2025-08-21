Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Meets Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Ramdas Athawale; People Forum of India to Expand Grassroots Initiatives in Maharashtra

New Delhi, August 21, 2025:

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman of the People Forum of India (NBSS), today met Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, at his New Delhi office.

The meeting highlighted the Forum’s commitment to advancing social justice at the grassroots, with a particular focus on women’s empowerment, inclusive growth, and community welfare. Dr. Mallappa stressed the importance of strengthening support systems for marginalised groups, noting, “Social justice cannot remain a policy discussion alone—it must translate into real, measurable change in the lives of women, youth, and disadvantaged communities. The People Forum of India is determined to act as a bridge between government initiatives and ground realities.”

Dr. Athawale welcomed the Forum’s vision, commending its approach of blending civic participation with policy execution. He underlined the crucial role that organisations like the People Forum of India can play in ensuring government welfare schemes reach those who need them most.

Dr. Mallappa also shared the Forum’s plan to expand its footprint in Maharashtra, mobilising volunteers and coordinators to promote awareness of social justice schemes and women-centric empowerment initiatives. “Our grassroots work in the state will focus on enabling self-reliance, dignity, and opportunity for every section of society,” Dr. Mallappa added.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that collaboration between government and people-led forums will be critical to ensuring that social justice and empowerment programmes are impactful at the community level.