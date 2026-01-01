DRDO Marks 68th Raising Day: Celebrating India’s Defence Innovation

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) celebrated its 68th Raising Day, marking over six decades of cutting-edge research and technological advancement in India’s defence sector. On this occasion, both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army acknowledged DRDO’s pivotal contributions to national security and defence self-reliance.

The Indian Air Force extended warm greetings to all DRDO personnel and veterans, while the Indian Army, under Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, praised the organisation for its dedication, innovation, and service to the nation.

Six Decades of Strategic Innovation

Established in 1958, DRDO was tasked with making India self-reliant in defence technology. Over the years, it has expanded into a network of 52 laboratories focused on a diverse range of strategic domains, including:

Aeronautics : Advanced aircraft systems and unmanned aerial vehicles

Missiles and Armaments : Tactical and strategic missile systems

Electronics and Communication : Radars, sensors, and electronic warfare solutions

Land and Naval Systems : Combat engineering and naval technology

Materials and Life Sciences: High-performance materials and bio-technologies

This broad scope has positioned DRDO at the forefront of India’s defence modernization, delivering technologies that strengthen the armed forces and enhance the nation’s security infrastructure.

National Recognition and Strategic Impact

On the 68th Raising Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO scientists and personnel for their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence, and dedication to national service. He highlighted their role in advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, ensuring India’s technological independence in strategic sectors.

Driving Future Growth and Global Competitiveness

Beyond technological achievements, DRDO plays a key role in India’s strategic autonomy and global standing. By fostering innovation and nurturing talent, the organisation continues to develop solutions that address contemporary and future defence challenges.

The Raising Day celebrations reaffirm DRDO’s mission to remain a cornerstone of India’s defence capabilities, driving innovation while supporting the armed forces with advanced systems across land, air, and sea.