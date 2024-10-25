New Delhi, October 25th, 2024: The Orthotics & Prosthetics Association of India (OPAI) Delhi Chapter successfully hosted a pre-event press conference today at the Press Club of India, New Delhi, building anticipation for the upcoming International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day on November 5, 2024.

This significant event will be observed at Hindi Bhawan, 11, Vishnu Digambar Marg, New Delhi, aiming to unite professionals, advocates, and stakeholders in the field.

The press event brought together leading experts, healthcare professionals, and media representatives to spotlight the importance of prosthetic and orthotic solutions in transforming the lives of people with disabilities. It underscored the critical need for greater awareness, accessibility, and government involvement in the field, including policy-level representation and support for Paralympic athletes, emphasizing that inclusivity is key to societal progress.

Dr. Agendra Kumar, Organizing Secretary, OPAI — Delhi Chapter, delivered an impactful message about the association’s mission to drive innovation and personalized rehabilitation solutions. He said, Today’s event was not just about technology but also about recognizing the skilled professionals who dedicate their expertise to improving mobility and independence for countless individuals. We believe that personalized care and rehabilitation are essential to enable individuals to lead dignified and fulfilling lives, allowing them to fully participate in society. Dr. M.C. Das, National President, OPAI, Dr. Anand Bhatt , National Vice President of OPAI discussed the technological advancements in prosthetics and orthotics, highlighting how these innovations are crucial for enhancing mobility and independence. We are witnessing a transformation in how we approach rehabilitation, and it’s imperative that these advancements are accessible to all, he noted. Dr. Vijay Gulati – Sr Prosthetist & Orthotist, Dr. G. Pandian- Assistant Professor & Manager added, ” this event serves as a powerful reminder that mobility and accessibility are fundamental to well-being. Our mission at OPAI is to continue driving innovation, inclusion, and awareness, ensuring that prosthetic and orthotic solutions reach every individual who needs them. We are committed to creating an inclusive society where no one is left behind.” Rajesh Das, President OPAI — Delhi Chapter, Tapas P. Behera, Treasurer OPAI — Delhi Chapter, and Dr. Sambhu Yadav, Vice President, OPAI — Delhi Chapter, stated, “This event underscores OPAI’s commitment to empower individuals through cutting-edge solutions and promote collaboration among healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry experts. Together, we can create a comprehensive support system that fosters independence for all individuals with disabilities.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar and Dr. Dalip Rajpoot, Prosthetist & Orthotist, — Committed to enhancing lives through innovative solutions that empower individuals . Dr. Amar Singh Garg, Joint Secretary — Advocating for the rights and needs of individuals with disabilities, ensuring their voices are heard in policy discussions.

Dr. Vimal Oberoi , Senior P&O, Dr. Rajnish Sharma, Assistant Professor— Dedicated to improving mobility for individuals with disabilities through personalized care, Dr. Roman Jagota, Director – Clinical Services — Leading clinical excellence in prosthetics and orthotics, ensuring the highest standards of patient care.

Dr. Utkrisht Ahuja, Chief Business Officer — Driving global initiatives for accessible healthcare solutions that prioritize patient needs. Dr. Amar Singh Garg, Joint Secretary — Advocating for the rights and needs of individuals with disabilities, ensuring their voices are heard in policy discussions. Dr. Praveen Shukla, Faculty (Prosthetics and Orthotics) — Educating the next generation of rehabilitation professionals to meet the evolving needs of society.

Dr . Mohit Gupta, Dr. Rakesh Babu Sharma, Dr. Abhinav Bhatnagar, and Dr. Rishik Sharma, Executive Committee Members-Focused on enhancing organizational outreach and fostering community connections.Dedicated to improving support initiatives for individuals with disabilities and advocating for their needs.Committed to raising awareness and educating the public on the importance of prosthetics and orthotics.

Building Momentum for November 5th — International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day.

The press conference served as a curtain-raiser for the main event on November 5th, which will feature interactive sessions, workshops, and policy discussions aimed at further promoting accessibility in prosthetics and orthotics. OPAI has also urged the Government of India to involve prosthetists and orthotists in key decision-making processes and to provide support for para-athletes, helping them achieve their full potential. The day promises to be a pivotal moment in raising awareness and fostering dialogue around rehabilitation practices.

About OPAI Delhi Chapter:

The Orthotics & Prosthetics Association of India (OPAI) is dedicated to advancing personalized rehabilitation and ensuring that life-enhancing technologies are accessible to all individuals with physical challenges. Through collaboration with healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry leaders, OPAI works tirelessly to foster innovation and inclusion in the field of rehabilitation. The organization envisions a future where every individual has the opportunity to live a life of dignity and independence.