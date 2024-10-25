Accel Atoms 4.0 launches website in 5 regional languages to augment access for ‘Bharat’ founders

~ Industry-first initiative aimed at founders stemming from India’s 80% native language speaking population ~

October 25th, 2024; Bengaluru– Accel Atoms, global VC Accel’s early-stage scaling program, which is now in its fourth edition, today launched their website in five regional languages—Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada and Hindi, to boost inclusivity in India’s startup ecosystem. The aim is to cater to the aspirations of Indian startup founders from Tier 2 & 3 cities and rural India to engage with the VC community despite the prevalent language barrier. It is estimated that 80% or roughly 1.2 billion Indians speak only their native language, yet English often remains the predominant language for work-related materials, such as basic communication, application forms and digital tools. By enabling startup founders to access the vast pool of information available on the Accel website, in their preferred language, Accel Atoms aims to create an initial touch point that not only informs, educates and supports a founder’s journey but also promotes inclusion and equal opportunity.

Accel is the first Indian VC to shift focus towards India’s Bharat opportunity through their pre-seed scaling programme Accel Atoms 4.0. The aim is to empower India’s underserved communities, tapping into a customer base that boasts an annual consumption of over $500 billion. Since its inception, Accel Atoms has supported over 32 companies, which collectively raised more than $200 million. Participants in the programme can receive up to $1 million in funding through equity or convertible notes. Collaborations with organisations like xto10x will offer deeper mentorship, expert insights, and support to the Bharat cohort.

Commenting on this initiative Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, said, “As we project to become a $10 trillion economy by 2035, Bharat startups can create $250–$300 billion in market cap. Through our multilingual initiative, we offer these entrepreneurs access to a wealth of knowledge on our website. While English is widely spoken in some parts of the country, it remains a skill concentrated among urban, educated, and affluent demographics. In 2023, India reached over 800 million internet users, with more than half residing in rural areas and this offers immense opportunity.”

A 2019 Lok Foundation survey underscores the socio-economic divide in English fluency: 41% of affluent individuals could speak English, compared to less than 2% among the poor. English fluency is also three times more common among upper-caste individuals than among those from scheduled castes or tribes. Moreover, a higher proportion of men reported speaking English compared to women. It also revealed that English is predominantly spoken in urban areas, where 88% of respondents claimed to speak the language, compared to just 3% in rural regions.

Accel Atoms 4.0 will empower founders to seize opportunities across e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, agritech, OTT & content platforms, and ed-tech driving transformative change across India. Along with $1 million in capital, the programme offers personalised mentorship, and a community of founders committed to helping each other succeed. Accel Atoms aims to accelerate the 0→1 journey of founders, encouraging greater risk-taking and innovation within the ecosystem.

To learn more, visit: atoms.accel.com