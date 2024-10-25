This Diwali, Gifting Got A Makeover – Bakingo Introduces Modern Twists to Traditional Sweets

New Delhi, 25th October 2024: Bakingo, India’s leading online bakery, is transforming traditional sweets with a delightful fusion of flavours and textures. Introducing a range of desserts that blend tradition with modern flair, Bakingo’s new Diwali collection is set to surprise. From motichoor cheesecake jars to Tres Leches with Rasmalai, Pista, and Rose flavours, to Rasmalai cake and Gulab Jamun cake, each dessert reflects a perfect balance of classic and contemporary tastes, curated to elevate this festive experience.

Bakingo has also launched its handcrafted gourmet hampers, designed to capture the essence of festivities. These new hampers feature a delightful selection, including lavash, baklawa, cookies, dragees, French hearts, and more – all made with premium ingredients for an unforgettable taste experience. For a personal touch, Bakingo also introduces the ‘Make Your Own Hamper’ option, allowing customers to effortlessly customise their box in just a few simple steps. From choosing your favourite eatables to adding thoughtful gifts and a personalised card, each hamper is beautifully presented in a handcrafted box, making it a truly unique and thoughtful gift this Diwali.

Expressing his thoughts on the festive launch, Mr. Himanshu Chawla, Co-founder of Bakingo, said, “Gifting is an integral part of Diwali, a way to share love and joy with our near and dear ones. This year, we wanted to give gifting a makeover by offering something that resonates with both tradition and innovation. With our range of customizable hampers and reimagined traditional sweets, we aim to make every gift more meaningful and personal. At Bakingo, our focus is to create gifts that are not just delicious but also thoughtful, making the festive season all the more special.”

This Diwali, explore Bakingo’s new festive range and create moments of joy with its thoughtfully curated desserts and hampers. Whether it’s a gift for a family or a treat for oneself, Bakingo’s innovative twist on tradition ensures that there’s a sweet surprise for everyone this festive season.