Fixderma Launches SPF 50 Plus Sunscreens with Advanced UV Protection

Gurugram, May 13 : Fixderma, a dermatologist-prescribed skincare brand, has expanded its popular Shadow sunscreen range with the launch of SPF 50+ sunscreens with next-generation UV filters, Shadow Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50+ and Shadow Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+.

The new additions further strengthen the brand’s focus on science-backed, dermatologist-tested sun protection designed for everyday use and Indian skin needs.

With growing awareness around daily sun protection, consumers are increasingly looking for sunscreens that offer superior broad-spectrum UV defense, enhanced photostability along with lightweight textures, minimal white cast and comfortable wearability for everyday use. Addressing this demand, the new Shadow SPF 50+ range combines advanced and next-generation UV filters with skin-friendly formulations that provide broad-spectrum protection without heaviness or residue. The launch also reflects the rising demand for multifunctional, ingredient-led and texture-focused suncare products among younger and dermatology-conscious consumers.

Product Highlights

1.Shadow Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50+

An ultra-lightweight fluid sunscreen powered by next-generation photostable UV filters including Uvinul A Plus, Tinosorb S-Lite and Uvinul T-150, offering broad-spectrum UVA & UVB protection without greasiness or white cast.

2.Shadow Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

A mineral sunscreen formulated with Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide to provide broad-spectrum UVA & UVB protection while remaining gentle on sensitive and acne-prone skin. The lightweight, non-comedogenic formula offers effective sun defense without greasiness or white cast, while Bisabolol helps soothe irritation and redness, making it suitable for daily wear and post-procedure care.

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder, Fixderma & FCL, said

“Sunscreen as a category has evolved significantly over the years. Earlier, consumers largely associated it with occasional or seasonal use, but today it has become a far more informed and everyday skincare decision. At Fixderma, we have always believed in building products that balance dermatological efficacy with consumer experience. While developing this range, the focus was very clear, create formulations that deliver high-performance protection advanced UV filter technology while still feeling lightweight, wearable and relevant for Indian skin and climate conditions”

Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma, said

“Over the years, we have seen skincare consumers become far more aware and ingredient-conscious, especially in categories like sun protection. For us, the expansion of the Shadow range was not about adding more products to the shelf, but about responding to a genuine shift in consumer behaviour and long-term skin health awareness. The intention was to create solutions that combine efficacy, comfort, advanced formulation science and practicality in a way that fits naturally into modern routines and everyday lifestyles.”

Over the years, Fixderma’s Shadow sunscreen portfolio has built a strong presence among dermatologists and skincare consumers for offering broad-spectrum protection across multiple skin types, including oily, acne-prone, sensitive and dry skin categories. The newly launched range is now available on the brand’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores.