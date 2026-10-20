Foster Youth Story of Homelessness at Heart of No Address Streaming Free on Angel All November

The award-winning film follows Lauren, a foster youth cast out at 18 who becomes homeless, revealing the challenges young people can face when transitioning out of foster care.

(Sacramento, CA) — October 20th 2026 — Robert Craig Films’ award-winning movie No Address will stream free on Angel throughout November in recognition of National Homelessness Awareness Month. The nationwide campaign invites the foster care community to watch and share the film and help raise awareness about the circumstances that can lead people into homelessness.

Nearly 1 in 7 young people leaving foster care face homelessness within their first year on their own. That reality is reflected in No Address through Lauren, portrayed by Isabella Ferreira, a young woman in the foster care system who is forced to leave her foster home at age 18. With nowhere to go and no family safety net, Lauren becomes homeless and joins a group of people struggling to survive on the streets.

Through Lauren’s journey, No Address shines a light on the connection between foster care and homelessness and what can happen when a young person enters adulthood without a stable home or support system.

Directed by Hollywood veteran Julia Verdin, the film stars William Baldwin, Ashanti, Xander Berkeley, Lucas Jade Zumann, Isabella Ferreira, Beverly D’Angelo and Ty Pennington.

“Lauren’s story was incredibly important for us to tell because young people leaving foster care can suddenly find themselves trying to navigate adulthood without the support system so many of us take for granted,” said producer Robert Craig. “We hope foster families, foster care organizations, advocates and communities will watch No Address and use Lauren’s story to start conversations about how we can better support these young people.”

In an unusual departure from traditional Hollywood storytelling, No Address does not simply end when the story ends. Before the end credits roll, members of the cast break the fourth wall and speak directly to viewers, delivering a powerful one-minute call-to-action encouraging audiences to help people experiencing homelessness and connect with local organizations to find ways to get involved. This retains one of the central elements of the original release.

Foster care organizations, foster families, child welfare professionals, advocates, nonprofits, churches and community groups nationwide are invited to share the free November viewing with their audiences and use the film to encourage conversations about foster youth, housing stability and homelessness.

Angel is supporting the initiative by allowing the film to be watched free without having to be an Angel Guild Member. “The film is touching many lives. It’s resonating and doing well,” said Ben Anderson, Director of Streaming.

Social media creator and philanthropist Jimmy Darts will also help bring the campaign to a wider audience, encouraging his community to watch the film, share the free link and help grow awareness around homelessness.

To watch No Address free in November on the Angel streaming platform, visit www.NoAddress.com for the link or Stream directly on Angel Studios.