Gunam Launches Barrier-Boosting & Brightening Duo: Cream and Serum

May, 11 : Gunam expands its skincare portfolio with the launch of Balance & Restore Cream and Active Brightening Complex Serum, designed to restore skin balance, reinforce barrier health, and improve overall radiance.
A reformulation of the Balance Face Cream, the Balance & Restore Cream is a combination of clinically proven actives and botanical extracts, while the Active Brightening Complex Serum is a gentle brightening serum, a more targeted skincare solution. Both products focus on improving long-term skin function while addressing everyday concerns like dryness, sensitivity, uneven tone, and pigmentation.
Balance & Restore Cream
50 ml
A daily moisturiser formulated to restore hydration and strengthen the skin barrier, the Balance & Restore Cream combines Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Ceramides, Niacinamide, Rice Extract, and calming botanicals like Gotu Kola and Ashwagandha.
Why it works:
The formula pairs moisture-binding ingredients with barrier-replenishing lipids to help the skin retain hydration while reducing sensitivity. Over time, it helps improve skin texture, comfort, and overall radiance.
Key benefits:
- Deep, lasting hydration
- Strengthens and restores the skin barrier
- Calms redness and sensitivity
- Improves skin tone and radiance
Active Brightening Complex
30 ml
A targeted serum designed to visibly reduce pigmentation and improve skin clarity, formulated with Tranexamic Acid, Azelaic Acid (PAD), Brightenyl®, Vitamin C, Licorice Root, and Squalane.
Why it works
The formula addresses multiple stages of pigmentation by regulating melanin production, reducing inflammation, and protecting against environmental stress, resulting in a clearer, more even-toned complexion.
Key benefits
- Reduces dark spots and uneven tone
- Brightens without irritation
- Calms redness and inflammation
- Improves overall skin clarity
Together, the Balance & Restore Cream and Active Brightening Complex are designed to work as a simple, effective routine- one that restores skin balance while enhancing brightness and clarity over time.