Gunam Launches Barrier-Boosting & Brightening Duo: Cream and Serum

May, 11 : Gunam expands its skincare portfolio with the launch of Balance & Restore Cream and Active Brightening Complex Serum, designed to restore skin balance, reinforce barrier health, and improve overall radiance.

A reformulation of the Balance Face Cream, the Balance & Restore Cream is a combination of clinically proven actives and botanical extracts, while the Active Brightening Complex Serum is a gentle brightening serum, a more targeted skincare solution. Both products focus on improving long-term skin function while addressing everyday concerns like dryness, sensitivity, uneven tone, and pigmentation.

Balance & Restore Cream

50 ml

A daily moisturiser formulated to restore hydration and strengthen the skin barrier, the Balance & Restore Cream combines Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Ceramides, Niacinamide, Rice Extract, and calming botanicals like Gotu Kola and Ashwagandha.

Why it works:

The formula pairs moisture-binding ingredients with barrier-replenishing lipids to help the skin retain hydration while reducing sensitivity. Over time, it helps improve skin texture, comfort, and overall radiance.

Key benefits:

Deep, lasting hydration

Strengthens and restores the skin barrier

Calms redness and sensitivity

Improves skin tone and radiance

Active Brightening Complex

30 ml



A targeted serum designed to visibly reduce pigmentation and improve skin clarity, formulated with Tranexamic Acid, Azelaic Acid (PAD), Brightenyl®, Vitamin C, Licorice Root, and Squalane.

Why it works

The formula addresses multiple stages of pigmentation by regulating melanin production, reducing inflammation, and protecting against environmental stress, resulting in a clearer, more even-toned complexion.

Key benefits

Reduces dark spots and uneven tone

Brightens without irritation

Calms redness and inflammation

Improves overall skin clarity

Together, the Balance & Restore Cream and Active Brightening Complex are designed to work as a simple, effective routine- one that restores skin balance while enhancing brightness and clarity over time.