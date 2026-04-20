ICC hosts An Exclusive Session withFormer Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai on ‘Indian Legal System: Investors’ Confidence & EoDB’

Kolkata, Apr 20: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) hosted an exclusive session with Justice B. R. Gavai, Hon’ble Former Chief Justice of India, on the theme “Indian Legal System: Investors’ Confidence & Ease of Doing Business (EoDB)”, bringing together eminent legal experts, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The session witnessed participation from distinguished speakers including Debanjan Mandal, Mahesh Agarwal, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, O. V. Nandimath, and Rajeev Singh. The panel deliberated on India’s evolving legal framework and its critical role in strengthening investor confidence while fostering a business-friendly environment.

Opening the session, Debanjan Mandal emphasised that ease of doing business is not a singular reform but the outcome of alignment between institutions, regulations, and market expectations. He highlighted that investor confidence is shaped by real-world experiences such as speed of decision-making, consistency in regulatory interpretation, and predictability in contract enforcement.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay reflected on the broader philosophical and cultural dimensions of EoDB, noting that it should be rooted in reciprocal trust between the state and businesses. He stressed the importance of balancing ease of business with social responsibility, transparency, and sustainable economic practices.

Mahesh Agarwal introduced the concept of “ease of mind” in doing business, underlining that beyond procedural efficiency, businesses require certainty of laws, dignity, and timely justice. He remarked that a strong and efficient judiciary is not only vital for democracy but also for sustaining economic confidence.

Prof. O. V. Nandimath highlighted that while India’s legal framework is globally competitive, the key challenge lies in effective implementation. He identified certainty, speedier dispute resolution, and sustainability as the three pillars essential for a robust business ecosystem.

Delivering the keynote address, Justice B. R. Gavai underscored the foundational role of the legal system in economic growth. He stated that markets depend on trust in institutions and the rule of law, which ensures protection of rights, enforcement of contracts, and predictability in decision-making. He emphasised that while India’s constitutional framework provides a strong foundation, consistent application of laws, timely dispute resolution, and judicial efficiency are crucial to enhancing investor confidence. He also highlighted the role of digitalisation, including e-courts and virtual hearings, in improving access and efficiency within the legal system.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Rajeev Singh, who reiterated the importance of building a transparent, trust-based system that ensures certainty, timeliness, and fairness—key factors in strengthening India’s ease of doing business and attracting sustainable investment.