IHCL Strengthens Gujarat Portfolio with New Gateway Resort in Kandla

Chandigarh, 29th November 2024: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, announced the signing of a resort in Kandla, Gujarat. This conversion project will be branded a Gateway resort.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President, Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, “Kandla, an important industrial hub and port city in Gujarat, is an emerging market with immense potential for both business and leisure travel. This signing aligns with our vision of entering new markets and expanding IHCL’s presence in Tier II and III cities across India. We are delighted to partner with Mr. Sanjay Poddar for this project.”

Spread across over 8 acres, the 93-key Gateway Kandla is strategically located near Kandla Airport. Guests can enjoy a delightful culinary experience at the resort’s all-day dining and specialty restaurants. The resort features a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool. With a banqueting space spanning over 19,000 sq. ft, Gateway Kandla is ideal for hosting large-scale social events, corporate meetings, and destination weddings.

Mr. Sanjay Poddar, Director, S Poddar International said, “We are excited to collaborate with IHCL to bring the Gateway brand to Kandla. We are confident this hotel will become a preferred destination offering a world-class hospitality experience.”

As a major hub for maritime trade, Kandla is an important industrial center with petroleum, chemicals and other manufacturing companies. The city also serves as a gateway to nearby cultural and historical attractions, including the Great Rann of Kutch and Mandvi Beach.