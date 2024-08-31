By-Dr. Vikas V. Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist, OmniScience Capital

“India’s GDP growth for the quarter ending June 2024 registered at 6.7%, slightly below expectations. While this indicates a modest slowdown, the underlying data remains encouraging, with strong growth in private consumption and a notable rise in investment activity. The slowdown is primarily due to a high base effect, adverse weather conditions, and restrictions on activities during the general elections, likely leading to the lowest levels of government and private sector spending during this period.

Looking ahead, we anticipate GDP growth to closely align with our estimate of 7% or higher, underscoring the resilience and recovery of the Indian economy. This growth, driven by robust consumption, investment, and favorable government policies, is particularly encouraging amid global economic uncertainties and the lingering effects of the pandemic. The manufacturing and services sectors have shown strong momentum, reflecting the success of structural reforms and pent-up demand. However, it is crucial to focus on sustainable growth drivers such as infrastructure development, digital transformation, and green energy initiatives to sustain this upward trajectory. The current data strengthens our optimistic outlook for the Indian economy while highlighting the need for vigilance against potential global and domestic challenges. Overall, this is a positive signal for investors, indicating ongoing opportunities for long-term wealth creation in sectors like renewable energy, power, cleantech, data centers, fintech, and banking.”