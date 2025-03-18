JIS University to Host AIU Vice Chancellors Conference 2024-25

Kolkata, March 18, 2025: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), a cornerstone of higher education in India since its establishment in 1925, has announced the upcoming East Zone Vice Chancellors Meet 2024-2025. This year, the prestigious event will be hosted by JIS University on March 18th and 19th, 2025, in Kolkata and inaugurated by H.E. Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal on 18 March 2025. The curtain-raiser press conference offered a glimpse into what promises to be a significant gathering of academic leaders from across Eastern India.

The theme of this year’s East Zone Vice Chancellors Meet, “Equity, Diversity & Sustainability,” reflects the growing emphasis on creating an inclusive and accessible educational ecosystem while addressing the need for environmental sustainability in India’s higher education sector. This theme aligns with AIU’s vision to promote academic collaboration. The two-day meet will bring together Vice Chancellors from over 100 universities across Eastern India.

The press conference was addressed by prominent leaders in the education sector, including Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU; Sardar Taranjit Singh, MD of JIS Group; Dr. Bhabes Bhattacharya, Vice Chancellor of JIS University; Dr. Neeraj Saxena, Pro-Chancellor of JIS Group; and Shri Bidyut Majumder, Deputy Director of Business Development, JIS Group. This event will provide a crucial forum for leaders to discuss innovative strategies and initiatives that can help advance the mission of inclusivity and sustainability in higher education.