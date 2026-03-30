Manipur sees major infra push by Centre with new rail, road, urban projects: Report

Imphal, March 30: Over the past five years, Manipur has witnessed notable progress in infrastructure development, particularly in railway connectivity and road networks, according to a new report, which credits the Centre for the new projects.

A significant segment of the railway expansion project, the 55-kilometre stretch between Jiribam and Khongsang in Tamenglong district, has already been completed, and freight train services on this route have become operational. Work is also progressing steadily on the construction of the Imphal Railway Station, the report titled ‘Connectivity and Infrastructure Development in Manipur’ published by India Narrative stated.

The report highlighted a remarkable engineering milestone associated with the railway project in the Noney district. A massive bridge being constructed there, rising to a height of 141 metres, is set to surpass the height of the Qutub Minar and is expected to become the tallest railway bridge in the world upon completion.

Alongside railway expansion, significant strides have also been made in road and National Highway development. Over the last five years, 51 road and National Highway project packages have been undertaken, with an estimated investment of Rs 12,000 crore, the report noted.

The total National Highway network in Manipur spans around 1,774 kilometres. Of this, nearly 747 kilometres have already been upgraded and blacktopped, while work is ongoing on an additional 332 kilometres. The Central Government is largely driving the development through agencies such as the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

According to the report, several key highways have undergone major improvements. The Imphal–Moreh stretch of National Highway 102 has been upgraded into a four-lane highway with paved shoulders, significantly improving connectivity with Myanmar and enhancing trade prospects.

Similarly, the report said, extensive portions of National Highway 37, which connects Imphal to Jiribam, have been blacktopped, strengthening the link between Manipur and Assam. Upgradation work is also underway on National Highway 2, linking Imphal to Kohima, where the road is being widened into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.

The report noted that while the hilly terrain in several districts continues to pose logistical challenges, the pace of road infrastructure development has picked up. Projects along National Highway 202 in Ukhrul district, the Ukhrul–Tadubi road, and the Tamenglong–Mahur stretch along National Highway 137 are progressing steadily.

In the southern parts of the state, construction work on National Highway 102B connecting Churachandpur to Tuivai is underway, and the Maram–Peren road project linking Senapati with Nagaland is nearing completion.

Urban infrastructure has also transformed, particularly with the introduction of rigid pavement roads in Imphal and other district headquarters.

Under the Manipur Urban Road, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project, a major initiative supported by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, around 547 kilometres of roads are being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,647 crore. The project involves replacing traditional bitumen roads with more durable cement concrete roads.

Despite these developments, the report pointed out several challenges that continue to affect the pace and efficiency of implementation.

Issues such as inadequate supervision during the initial phases of projects, temporary narrowing of roads during construction, and the shortage of skilled labour for handling advanced construction technologies have impacted progress.

Additionally, difficult terrain and adverse climatic conditions, especially in hill districts, remain significant obstacles. However, more than ten per cent of the project has been completed so far, even as some components are currently on hold.

Beyond transport infrastructure, the report also highlighted progress in administrative, digital, healthcare, and social sectors, all of which are contributing to improved governance and quality of life.

The construction of a new Civil Secretariat and the establishment of a modern Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri have enhanced administrative efficiency, strengthened law enforcement infrastructure and improved coordination among security agencies, the report mentions.

In the digital sector, initiatives such as the Manipur Infotech Enabled Development (MIND) Project have been launched to bolster IT infrastructure, promote digital services, and support the growth of startups and the technology industry.

The report further noted that an Information Technology Special Economic Zone is being developed to attract investment, generate employment opportunities, and integrate the state into the broader digital economy. This project, supported by the World Bank, is valued at approximately Rs 500 crore.

Healthcare infrastructure has also been prioritised, with the upgradation of district hospitals, construction of new healthcare centres, and improvements in medical facilities helping to expand access to healthcare services, particularly in remote areas.

In addition, social infrastructure has expanded, with the development of new hostels and residential facilities enhancing safety and accommodation for women.

Investments in sports infrastructure, including indoor stadiums and training centres, are also encouraging greater participation among youth and fostering talent development across the state.

–IANS