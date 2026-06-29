Lightning strike damages dome of Jaleshwarnath Mahadev Temple in Darbhanga

June 29: A lightning strike has damaged the dome of the historic Jaleshwarnath Mahadev Temple in Darbhanga, Bihar, on Sunday amid adverse weather conditions.

The impact of the strike caused visible damage to the upper structure of the temple. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Local authorities have been informed and an assessment of the damage is currently underway. A detailed inspection will be carried out to determine the extent of repairs needed, following which restoration work is expected to begin.

Officials said necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of devotees visiting the temple, especially given the ongoing monsoon conditions.

The temple, which holds significant religious and cultural importance, continues to attract devotees throughout the year, particularly during major festivals.