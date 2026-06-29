JP Nadda launches WhatsApp-based Ayushman Sarathi chatbot, unified drug registry

June 29: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has launched the Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp chatbot along with a Unified Drug Registry to make healthcare services more accessible and digitally connected.

The WhatsApp chatbot will help citizens easily access information about government health schemes, hospital services, eligibility, and other health-related queries in a simple and quick way.

The Unified Drug Registry will act as a central digital system to track medicines and improve their availability, monitoring, and regulation across the healthcare system.

Officials said the initiative aims to make healthcare services more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly by using widely accessible digital platforms.