RX India Hosts WTM Spotlight India Leadership Gala in New Delhi, Setting the Stage for 2027

New Delhi, June 29: RX India hosted the WTM Spotlight India Leadership Gala at The Oberoi, New Delhi, on Friday, officially unveiling WTM Spotlight India ahead of its inaugural edition, scheduled to take place from 2-4 March 2027 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

WTM Spotlight India is the newest addition to RX’s globally renowned World Travel Market portfolio and has been designed to connect international travel suppliers with India’s rapidly expanding travel market. The gala marked a significant milestone in the lead-up to the 2027 launch, reaffirming RX’s long-term commitment to India as one of the world’s fastest-growing travel economies.

The exclusive evening brought together senior government officials, industry associations, global travel brands, hospitality partners, leading travel buyers, and members of the media for the official unveiling of the event and was followed by an evening of networking.

The evening was graced by senior leadership from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India: Shri Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary, as the Guest of Honour.

Among the distinguished attendees were Anil Parasher, President & CEO, Interglobe Technology Quotient, Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor AAFT, Founder & Chancellor – Film City, Marwah Studio, Hemant Mehendiratta, Managing Director, One Rep Global, Isha Goyal, ED and CEO, SITC Travels, and Kanwar Deep Singh, Founder & President, Tarvel Bullz.

Speaking at the event, Shri Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General of Tourism, Government of India said,

“India’s travel and tourism sector is at an inflection point, with rising outbound and inbound demand creating significant opportunities for global partnership and investment. The Ministry welcomes platforms like WTM Spotlight India that bring global expertise and commercial focus to this growth, strengthening India’s position on the global tourism map.”

India’s travel market continues to witness robust growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes, greater connectivity, and growing demand for premium, experience-led travel. Additionally, it has emerged as a significant source market for creating new opportunities across outbound travel, destination development, and long-term investment.

Umang Gupta, Country Head, RX India, said,

“India stands at the center of one of the most exciting growth stories in global travel. It is not only one of the fastest-growing markets but also an increasingly attractive destination for global tourism, innovation and investment. Rising disposable income, evolving traveler preferences, and strong government support are creating unprecedented global opportunities for the industry. Against this backdrop, the launch of WTM Spotlight India marks an important milestone. India’s travel market is entering a new phase – more diverse, more premium, and more globally connected than ever before. Backed by the global strength and legacy of the World Travel Market portfolio, we are bringing the right global partners while supporting the growing opportunity for destination development.”

He added that more than an exhibition, WTM Spotlight India is a high-value business platform designed to facilitate meaningful connections, unlock new opportunities, and strengthen partnerships across the global travel ecosystem.

“We are anchoring the world’s most powerful travel network right here on Indian soil, creating a platform that reflects the scale of India’s ambition and its growing influence on global tourism. And with that, we step into the future with WTM, leverage its reach and unlock the true value of India’s tourism potential.”, he concluded.

In the lead up to the inaugural edition, RX India will continue engaging with destinations, travel brands, and buyers as it builds a world-class platform that connects the right global partners with India’s dynamic travel market and supports the next phase of international tourism growth.