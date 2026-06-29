ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum Celebrates the Discharge of NEET Aspirant Ms. Shrishti Dubey After Life-Saving Trauma Surgery and Inspiring Recovery

Kolkata, June 29: ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum proudly announces the discharge of 18-year-old NEET aspirant Ms. Shrishti Dubey from Liluah, Howrah, marking the completion of an extraordinary journey of survival, resilience and determination following a complex, life–saving cardiothoracic trauma surgery.

“Nine ribs broke, but her resolve did not. She walks out of the ICU today into her future. Shrishti inspired us to redefine possible. She showed us that courage isn’t the absence of pain, it’s choosing your dream over your fear. She reminded a hospital full of doctors that we don’t just save lives; we protect futures. She taught us that willpower can breathe even when lungs cannot. She didn’t just survive her storm. She took an exam in the middle of it. And in doing so, she became the bravest lesson we’ve ever learned.” Said, said Dr. Samarth Acharya, Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon, ILS Hospitals Dumdum. “Shrishti’s discharge today is the culmination of a miraculous team effort. Over the past two weeks, the team at ILS Dumdum worked round-the-clock not just to treat her severe injuries, but to coordinate with local authorities and safeguard her dreams. Shrishti showed the heart of a true fighter. As she walks out healthy today, we are immensely proud to have played a part in her victory. She leaves as an inspiration to us all.” Said, Baishpayan Mukherjee, COO, ILS Hospitals Dumdum

Shrishti’s case stood as one of the most critical trauma emergencies handled at the hospital. After a severe road accident left her with multiple life-threatening injuries, including nine fractured ribs, a torn left lung, a severed airway, and extensive orthopedic and facial trauma, she underwent an eight-hour emergency surgery led by the expert multidisciplinary team at ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum. Despite the severity of her condition, she demonstrated remarkable strength, recovering rapidly under intensive care and rehabilitation.

What followed her surgery became a story of extraordinary willpower. Barely days into recovery, Shrishti not only began walking but also expressed her unwavering determination to appear for the NEET UG examination. In an unprecedented effort involving medical teams, hospital administration, and civic authorities, she successfully appeared for her examination under medical supervision and oxygen support, symbolizing courage beyond clinical limits.

As she was discharged today, her journey was honored by the medical team that stood beside her throughout this critical phase.

Shrishti’s discharge marks not just the end of a medical journey, but the beginning of a renewed life, defined by resilience, hope, and the unbreakable spirit of a young dreamer who turned adversity into inspiration.