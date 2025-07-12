People Forum of India Announces Major National-Level Restructuring; Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Appointed In-Charge of Headquarters Administration

New Delhi, 12 July 2025:

The People Forum of India, an affiliate of the National Bharat Sevak Samaj — a public service body legislated by Parliament in 1952 and established under the guidance of former President of India, His Excellency Gulzarilal Nanda Ji — announced a major administrative restructuring during a press meet held today.

Addressing the media, Dr. S. Manimozhyaan, National Chairman of the People Forum of India, said, “It is an honour to meet one of the strongest pillars of Indian democracy – the media. On behalf of our organization, I thank you for attending and supporting our vision for a restructured and revitalized People Forum of India.”

With over 30 years of service in the organization, Dr. Manimozhyaan has held key positions, including State General Secretary and National Vice Chairman, before being appointed as National Chairman. He emphasized that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who refers to himself as a “Servant of the People,” the spirit of public service has gained renewed recognition and respect.

Complete Dissolution of Administrative Structure

To streamline operations and improve efficiency, the People Forum of India has dissolved its entire national and state administrative structure effective July 11, 2025. This move aims to ensure that welfare schemes reach citizens more effectively, and a new administrative setup will be introduced in three phases:

1. Phase 1: Appointment of National-level office bearers and State Chairpersons

2. Phase 2: Appointment of State office bearers and District Presidents

3. Phase 3: Appointment of District and Taluk-level office bearers

All previous ID cards are now void. Only newly appointed officials will receive secure ID cards embedded with barcodes and certificates of appointment.

Key Appointments Announced

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa has been appointed National Deputy Chairman and In-Charge of National Headquarters Administration & Organization. Known for his extensive national and international contributions to public service, Dr. Mallappa will oversee the appointment of new office bearers across the country.

Dr.S.Selvaganesh have been appointed as Vice President in charge of National Advisory Committee

Dr.Mylaraswamy have been newly appointed as a National Vice President incharge of South India

Mr.B.P. Suresh have been appointed as a National Treasurer

Mr. B.K. Paranthaman has been appointed State Chairman for Tamil Nadu. He will prepare a list of new state and district office bearers for review and approval by the National Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Dr. Manimozhyaan clarified that no individual or office bearer should use previously issued ID cards or engage in organizational activities under the forum’s name. Legal action will be initiated against unauthorized individuals misusing the organization’s identity.

A nationwide membership drive will commence from July 15, 2025, inviting both existing and new volunteers to apply for positions within the newly structured framework.

Reaffirming the Motto: “Public Service is God’s Service”

In closing, Dr. Manimozhyaan said, “The People Forum of India will continue to act as a bridge between citizens and the government. We are committed to strengthening grassroots democracy and ensuring that every scheme reaches its intended beneficiaries.”