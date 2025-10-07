PM Modi dials Putin, congratulates Russian President on his 73rd birthday

Moscow/New Delhi, Oct 7- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he also congratulated him on his 73rd birthday and conveyed best wishes for his good health and success in all his endeavours.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

PM Modi conveyed that he is looking forward to welcoming President Putin to India, in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

India and Russia marked the 25th anniversary of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between both countries on October 3.

The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 3, 2000, took the bilateral relations of India and Russia to a new level characterised by coordinated approaches towards ensuring international peace and security, addressing major global and regional issues, as well as close cooperation in economic, cultural, educational, and other areas.

“The year 2025 has already been rich with numerous bilateral exchanges and a particularly warm and substantial engagement of our leaders at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin. Later this year, we look forward to the upcoming bilateral summit in New Delhi, which will coincide with the 15th anniversary of elevating our strategic partnership to the level of a ‘special and privileged’ relationship,” stated Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India.

On the same day, Putin strongly backed India’s decision to continue its oil trade with Moscow, while praising Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin praised PM Modi as a “balanced and wise leader” and emphasised the unique bond between the two countries.

Putin dismissed any political motivation behind India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, asserting that it is driven purely by economics.

“There is no political aspect here… If India refuses our energy supplies, it will suffer certain losses. Estimates vary; some say it could be around $9-10 billion. But if it doesn’t refuse, sanctions will be imposed, and the loss will be the same. So why refuse if it also carries domestic political costs?” he said.

Putin had further expressed confidence in India’s resilience and its refusal to bend under external pressure, saying, “Of course, the people of a country like India, believe me, will closely monitor the decisions made by the political leadership and will never allow any humiliation in front of anyone. And then, I know Prime Minister Modi; he himself would never take any steps of this kind.”

Putin also underscored the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Russia and India, highlighting historical ties that date back to India’s independence movement.

“In India, they remember this, they know it, and they value it. We appreciate that India has not forgotten it… We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi as a friend, Putin noted their comfortable and trustworthy relationship, calling him a “balanced, wise and nationally oriented” leader.

New Delhi and Moscow are actively preparing for Putin’s planned visit to India in December to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Russian President on the sidelines of SCO Summit last month, citing that the close cooperation of both nations is important for the peace, prosperity and stability in the world.

During their meeting, PM Modi said that 1.40 crore Indians are “eagerly waiting” for the Russian President’s arrival for the 23rd India-Russia Summit in December. (IANS)