Hari Chandana and Pinky Reddy inaugurated the First Edition of FLO Job Fair

Hyderabad, August 2, 2025 — FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), India’s premier women’s business chamber, marked a historic milestone with the launch of its first-ever National FLO Job Fair, inaugurated today at Avinash College of Commerce, Secunderabad. This flagship initiative, aimed at enabling direct access to employment and skilling opportunities, was rolled out in Hyderabad — the first of several FLO Chapters that will host similar job fairs across India in the coming months.

The Job Fair was supported by DEET – Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana, whose extensive database helped amplify the reach and connect relevant job seekers with suitable employers. Key corporate participants included PayTM, JustDial, HDFC, Insurance Saathi, Brilliant Biopharmaceuticals, VisionTek, Polmon, Dr. Rao’s ENT, Creamstone, and many others.

The participating companies offered job roles across departments such as Accounts, Sales, Digital Marketing, Microbiology, Admin, Design and more.

It was inaugurated by Ms. Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS, District Collector of Hyderabad, along with Ms. Pinky Reddy, FLO Past NTIONAL President, and Ms. Kamini Saraf, FLO National Vice Chairperson. Ms. Hari Chandarna lauded the efforts of FLO and remarked. “By connecting job seekers, especially women and youth, to real opportunities, FLO is contributing meaningfully to Telangana’s employment ecosystem.”

I see a lot of gaps between jobs and job seekers. When we did a similar event in Nalgonda, 10,000 job aspirants turned up just for 40 positions. Such is the huge gap. That needs to be bridged. This is a match-making between employees and employers, and it is the need of the hour, she said.

The important thing is the retention of employees. To retain them, the concerned must work towards developing a sense of ownership and pride in the company. Companies must provide such an atmosphere so that employees develop a sense of belongingness. The Government of Telangana has given a lot of priority to skilling. Telangana Government is revamping 65 government ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in partnership.

Many Indians who go abroad and hold important portfolios are a testimony to the indian talent. Future belongs to India, Ms. Hari Chandana told.

Guest of Honour, Ms. Pinky Reddy, Past National President, FLO, reflected on the organisation’s 43-year journey, stating, “This is a landmark moment for FLO. For the first time, we are bridging aspiration and opportunity in a structured, scalable manner. It is inspiring to see such alignment between purpose and action.”

Welcoming participants, Prathibha Kunda, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad, said, “We are proud that Hyderabad is hosting the very first edition of this national drive.

Mr. J. Rajeshwar Reddy, Director of DEET—Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana, stated that the government’s digital job portal has enrolled 90,000 candidates seeking employment and 1,500 employers. The city has over 150 training institutions such as Skill University, TASK etc. Since the portal launched last December, the platform has released 2500 job notifications. Currently, 10,000 vacancies are notified and are ready to be grabbed

He also outlined key government employment schemes such as the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, launched on July 1, 2025, which aims to create 3.5 crore formal jobs by incentivising EPFO-registered hires and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme promotes domestic manufacturing and employment by offering incentives based on incremental sales. He also urged job seekers and job givers to visit the DEET Job Portal on www.deet.telangana.gov.in to seek more details.

CA Shubhraa Maheshwari, National Lead – FLO Academia-Industry-Government (AIG) Linkages and Past Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad, emphasised the initiative’s long-term impact “Our upcoming white paper titled ‘The Employment Landscape in India: Past Decade Analysis and Future Outlook (2015–2035)’ will be released in Delhi at the upcoming FLO Job Fair. Today’s event shows how research can lead to real-world change.”

Operational leadership for the program was steered by Priya Gazdar, Immediate Past Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad and National Lead – FLO Job Fair and part of the AIG team, who shared details about the backend systems. “We have created a seamless, tech-enabled experience — from employer onboarding to candidate-job matching and interview coordination. Today’s execution demonstrates what is possible when vision meets structure,” she said.

Sujitha Chityala, FLO Job Fair Lead for the Hyderabad Chapter, added, “The response was overwhelming.

Avinash College of Commerce offered its venue, and Notch Above supported the cause.