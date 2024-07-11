Mumbai, July 2024: Promate, a global leader in consumer electronics and mobile accessories, announces the launch of its ‘Leap’ neckband. Equipped with high-fidelity HD sound and an impressive 150-hour playtime on a single charge, the Leap neckband is designed for durability and long-lasting performance. Available in black and silver, it also boasts a rainproof design, ensuring reliable use in all weather conditions. Backed by a 24-month warranty.

The ‘Leap’ features 12 mm audio drivers and a built-in mic for clear voice transmission, ensuring superior sound quality with clear bass. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, it offers faster pairing and reliable wireless performance up to 10 meters. Weighing just 150 grams, the ‘Leap’ is designed for portability and comfort. Its sealed shell and interior nano-coating effectively repel sweat and rain. The soft and flexible silicone neckband provides a comfortable fit and ensures the earphones stay securely in place with its Anti-Slip Silicone material, ideal for flawless daily workout sessions.

Commenting on the launch, , said, “At Promate, we’re committed to bringing cutting-edge international technology to the Indian market at competitive prices. We prioritize understanding user feedback and integrating technology to make everyday life easier. With the rainproof design of the Leap neckband, it’s the perfect companion to combat monsoon anxieties and enjoy uninterrupted audio experiences.”Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj, Head of India and SAARC

With a connectivity range of 10 meters, the ‘Leap’ features an 800mAh Li-Polymer battery that delivers an astounding 150 hours of playtime on a single charge. It can be fully recharged in just 2.5 hours, and a quick 5-minute charge provides up to 300 minutes of uninterrupted playback. The in-line button control and LCD screen offer real-time updates on power status.

Looking ahead, Promate Technologies is poised to introduce its flagship transparent series products at the Berlin Consumer Electronics Show. With a robust global presence and a reputation for excellence, Promate Technologies reaffirms its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.