Salaam Namaste Community Radio Completes 16 Years of Empowering Communities

Noida, Jan 22: IMS Noida’s community radio Salaam Namaste has successfully completed 16 remarkable years of community broadcasting and social transformation. To mark this milestone, a programme focusing on women entrepreneurship and youth empowerment was organized at the institute campus. During the event, homepreneur units such as Nani’s Potli and Aventra, along with representatives from NGOs Sadarg and Mera Sahara, shared their inspiring success stories. Discussions were also held on the preservation and promotion of Indian art and culture.

In his message, IMS Noida President Mr. Rajeev Kumar Gupta stated that it is the result of sustained efforts that Salaam Namaste has so far received four National Awards from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, for thematic interventions, community engagement, and promotion of local art and culture. Since its inception, Salaam Namaste has continuously played an active role in empowering the local community. He added that the radio station will continue to be the voice of the community, promoting social change, empowerment, and positive thinking in the years to come.

Speaking on the occasion, IMS Noida Director General Professor (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan said that the institute is celebrating the 16th anniversary of its success today. He highlighted that Salaam Namaste, the first community radio of Noida and Ghaziabad, has been broadcasting programmes focused on social issues since 2009. Over the years, the station has been honored by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, for its programmes “Chak De Chhotu” (focused on underprivileged children) in 2016 and “Salaam Shakti” in 2019. Other award-winning and popular programmes of Salaam Namaste include Second Inning Ko Salaam, Med Didi, Salaam Sehat, Radio Tuition, Salaam School, Career Express, Nanhi Awaaz Badi Seekh, and Noida Ke Saarthi.

Station Head Ms. Varsha Chhabaria shared that Salaam Namaste Community Radio works extensively in key areas such as health, women empowerment, environmental conservation, Vocal for Local, and art and culture, with a strong focus on social welfare, education, and community empowerment. Popular programmes like “Sehat Sahi Laabh Kai” (health awareness), “Maati Ke Geet” (local folk music), and “Second Inning Ko Salaam” (focused on senior citizens’ welfare) have been highly appreciated by listeners.

She further informed that in 2025, Salaam Namaste Community Radio received its fourth National Award at WAVES 2025 held in Mumbai for the programme “Med Didi”. In addition, the station was also honored by the Bureau of Indian Standards on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day 2025 and World Standards Day for its significant contributions.