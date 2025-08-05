SEA & AICOSCA organises the ‘6th COTTONSEED, OIL & MEAL CONCLAVE 2025’ in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, 05th August, 2025: The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and the All-India Cottonseed Crushers’ Association (AICOSCA) organized the ‘6th Cottonseed, Oil & Meal Conclave 2025’ at Hotel Vivanta, Vijayawada. The underway 2-day conclave, started today, themed ‘Revitalizing Cottonseed: Growth Pathways for Oil, Meal, and Beyond’ primarily aims to explore the untapped potential of cottonseed and its by-products in strengthening India’s edible oil security, livestock feed industry, and rural economy.

The event has lined up a well-curated series of sessions and panel discussions spread across two days, covering the entire cottonseed ecosystem including cotton cultivation, post-harvest practices, innovations in oil extraction, livestock feed formulations, nutrition, smart packaging, branding, risk management, and market forecasting. Besides, discussing key themes such as ‘Cotton 360°,’ ‘Tech Frontiers in Processing,’ and ‘Cottonseed Oil’s role in Modern Nutrition’, the conclave also witnessed the Shri Nilesh Patel Innovation Awards, celebrating breakthrough innovations by researchers and students that enhance cottonseed utilization, sustainability, and nutritional value.

Inaugurated by Shri Dhulipalli Narendra, MLA , Ponnur Constituency, the conclave attracted over 300 delegates, including leading scientists, industry experts, policymakers, and traders, who deliberated on enhancing cottonseed usage, particularly in the edible oil and livestock feed sectors. Needless to say, the forum addressed the alarming decline in cotton acreage, down 9.8% in 2024–25—and underscored the urgent need to optimize the value derived from cottonseed.

The event had best of the best think tank coming together – Ms. Roop Rashi, IA & AS, CEO, Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India; Mr O.P. Goenka, Director, 3F Limited, Tadepalligudem, Andhra Pradesh; and Shri Potluri Bhaskar Rao, President, Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Other dignitaries presented were Angshu Mallick Vice President SEA; Shri Sandeep Bajoria, Chairman, AICOSCA; and Shri P. Veera Narayana, Vice-Chairman, AICOSCA, to mention a few.

Mr. Dhulipalli Narendra , MLA , Ponnur Constituency said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of this event and amongst the stalwarts of the cottonseed industry.”

Mr. Angshu Mallick, Vice President, SEA, “We are thrilled to host the 6th Cottonseed, Oil & Meal Conclave in Vijayawada, a strategically important region for the agricultural sector. This year’s theme underscores our commitment to unlocking the full potential of cottonseed, not just as a source of healthy edible oil, but also as a vital component for the livestock industry and a driver of rural prosperity.” Adding further he shared that the conclave provides an unparalleled opportunity for stakeholders across the entire value chain to collaborate, share insights, and strategize on sustainable growth pathways.”

Adding to this, Mr. Sandeep Bajoria, Chairman, AICOSCA said, “Cottonseed oil is one of the most popular cooking oils in kitchens. It is used as a yardstick for measuring the flavour as well as odour qualities in other edible oils. It is also one of the main ingredients in most oriental dishes. Cottonseed meal is an excellent feed meal ingredient. The conclave is focusing on propagating the use and value of cottonseed oil, advancing processing technologies, and promoting cottonseed-based products.”

Dr. B.V. Mehta, Executive Director, SEA, highlighted, “The current production of cottonseed oil is about 11.5 to 12.0 lakh tons per annum; however, the potential is about 18.0 lakh tons. This will also help to meet our growing requirement of edible oil and reduce the dependence on import of edible oils.”

Mr. P. Veera Narayana, Vice-Chairman, AICOSCA and Director, Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton & Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd., Guntur said, “Andhra Pradesh is one of the largest producers of cottonseed, and it is appropriate that we hosted the conference in Vijayawada.

Dr. SK Shukla, Director, ICAR-CIRCOT, Mumbai shared, “India’s cotton sector urgently needs a shift from manual to mechanical production. With global competition tightening and our prices 15–20% higher than global rates, mechanization isn’t a choice — it’s a necessity. Scientific processing of cottonseed, still used for only 8–10% of production, can significantly help improve oil recovery and preserve valuable linters — losses currently valued at around 5,000 crores! It’s time we harness science to unlock the full value of cotton. And that’s exactly is the aim of this Cotton Conclave, to highlight the scientific and mechanized methods to improve India’s cotton productivity. I think mechanization should certainly be emphasised in the government’s recently announced ‘Technology Mission on Cotton (TMC) too.”